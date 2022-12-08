ajc logo
Dinosaurs, Breakfast with the Grinch and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Things to Do
By Mary Caldwell, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

If you’re looking for something fun to do in Atlanta this weekend, you’ll have your pick of holiday-themed events. Play in the snow at Alpharetta’s Snow Day, or take part in Buford’s Holiday Whobilation, where you can shop at a craft market and visit with Whoville characters. If you’re not feeling the holiday spirit, take a family nature walk at Fernbank.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

Merry Morning with Santa

8 a.m.-noon. Sunday, Dec. 11. $24.99 (doesn’t include aquarium admission.) Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta. 404-581-4000.

Celebrate the holiday season with a light breakfast from Wolfgang Puck Catering before decorating festive arts and crafts and learning from animal keeper talks. You’re also welcome to take a selfie with Santa with a special holiday backdrop.

“Anastasia”

8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. $31 and up. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-2100, 855-285-8499 (box office.)

Watch a dazzling show that transports you from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of 1920s Paris as a brave young woman is pursued by a ruthless officer.

Jurassic Quest

Credit: From Jurassic Quest’s Facebook page

Credit: From Jurassic Quest’s Facebook page

9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. Adults and kids $22, seniors $19. Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 404-223-4000.

See a herd of life-size animatronic dinosaurs including the tyrannosaurus rex and a 50-foot long megalodon.

Cobb

All Aboard for Holiday Fun

Credit: From The Southern Museum’s Facebook page

Credit: From The Southern Museum’s Facebook page

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Adults $10, seniors 65+ $8, active-duty military/student (with ID) and children 3-17 $5, children 2 and under free. The Southern Museum, 2829 Cherokee St. NW, Kennesaw. 770-427-2117.

Celebrate the season with model train displays, screenings of “The Polar Express,” bell choir performances by The Golden Bells of Atlanta, artisan demonstrations, an ornament-making craft, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Georgia Festival of Vendors

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Free admission. Cobb County Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Parkway, Marietta.

Shop for holiday gifts including home decor, wreaths, clothing, toys and more. Santa will be there, and a Christmas magic show will be performed at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Giveaways and prizes are available, and 200 swag bags will be given to the first 200 customers. You can also bring a new toy to drop in the Toys for Tots box.

Breakfast with the Grinch

8:45 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Individual seats $20 for city residents, $30 for non-residents. Table for eight $160 for city residents, $240 for non-residents. Free for children 2 and under. Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee St., Acworth. 770-917-1234.

Enjoy breakfast from Waffle House while the Grinch visits with each table for photo ops. After breakfast, he’ll join you as you make Grinch-themed ornaments and crafts.

DeKalb

“The Pirates of Penzance Jr.”

Credit: From dcpkids.org, photo by Casey Gardner

Credit: From dcpkids.org, photo by Casey Gardner

7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9; 10 a.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10; 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. $12 plus $1 fee. Decatur Community Players, 141-B Sams St., Decatur.

Watch a new version of Gilbert and Sullivan’s classic operetta “The Pirates of Penzance” as presented by the Decatur Community Players, a children’s musical theater group.

Doris K. Wells Heritage Festival Kick-Off

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library, 2861 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur. 404-286-6980.

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of the dedication of the Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library. Registration is required, and lunch is provided. From 11 a.m.-1 p.m., a photographer will take free family portraits you can use for holiday cards. From noon-1 p.m., Ada Ari, children’s book author and storyteller, will retell African folktales. From 1 p.m.-1:30 p.m., a West African food demonstration will focus on beans, greens and more. And from 1:30 p.m-3 p.m., you can design and make your own Afrocentric bracelet.

Family Nature Walk

11:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 10. Included with general admission of $22.95-$24.95, free for members. Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300.

Bring the family to get out in nature with a Fernbank forest ranger and explore outdoor adventures in Fernbank Forest.

North Fulton

Snow Day

Noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Free. Alpharetta City Center, 2001 Commerce St., Alpharetta. 678-297-6000.

Play in the snow, listen to music from jazz trio Lilac Wine, play with llamas decked out in their holiday best and more.

Publix Cooking School Tasting

Credit: From apronscookingschool.publix.com

Credit: From apronscookingschool.publix.com

5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Free. Publix Aprons Cooking School, 4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 770-751-8561.

Watch Publix Apron chefs create a variety of dishes, which you can then sample along with wine (if you’re 21 or older.) Reservations are requested so enough food and wine will be available.

Alpharetta Christmas Market

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Alpharetta Community Center, 175 Roswell St., Alpharetta.

Shop for holiday gifts like crafts, decor, jewelry and more. Free pictures with Santa are available from 10 a.m.-noon.

Gwinnett

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. $29 and up. Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500 (office,) 770-626-2464 (tickets.)

Get in the holiday spirit with Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and more.

Holiday Whobilation

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Free. Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, 2723 N. Bogan Road, Buford. 770-822-8833.

Shop at the Who Village craft market and enjoy visiting with Whoville characters and Santa. Light refreshments will be served.

“A Christmas Carol”

Credit: From auroratheatre.com

Credit: From auroratheatre.com

8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, plus additional dates. $40 and up. Aurora Theatre, 128 East Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222.

Watch Aurora Theatre co-founder Anthony Rodriquez’ 16th annual one-man performance of “A Christmas Carol,” enhanced with state-of-the-art technology.

About the Author

Mary Caldwell
