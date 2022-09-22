Pumpkin Festival, North Georgia State Fair and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Enjoy music from bands including SUSTO, try some craft beer and other alcoholic beverages, visit an artist market and a vendor market, order from a food truck and more.

Out on Film

Various showtimes, Friday, Sept. 23-Sunday, Sept. 25, continuing. $12 per film, with discounts for multiple film passes. Landmark Midtown Art Cinema, 931 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. 678-944-8158.

The LGBTQ film festival celebrates its 35th year with movies you can watch in the theater or stream at home with stories from around the globe. They depict hope, love, courage, struggles and triumphs. If you attend screenings in person, you’ll need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

HAUNTLANTA Paranormal Convention

Continuing Friday, Sept. 23-Sunday, Sept. 25, with events at various times. $85 admission for adults, $45 for kids, plus taxes and fees. Individual event ticket prices vary. Westin Peachtree Plaza, 210 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta.

If you’re into the paranormal, this convention is for you. Meet paranormal celebrities, attend parties and a ghost hunt, play immersive laser tag and more.

Cobb

North Georgia State Fair

Credit: From the North Georgia State Fair’s Facebook page Credit: From the North Georgia State Fair’s Facebook page

Continuing 4 p.m.-midnight Friday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday, Sept. 24 and 12:30 p.m.- 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, with additional dates. Admission $10, kids 10 and under free, $5 parking. Individual ride tickets $1.25, with unlimited ride passes also for sale. Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta.

Come to the annual North Georgia State Fair for rides, pig races, a petting zoo and more.

Georgia CF Cycle for Life

7:30 a.m. check-in, 8 a.m. start time Saturday, Sept. 24. Free to register. Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive, Powder Springs. 470-705-6502.

Cycle for 10, 25 or 50 miles on the Silver Comet Trail and donate or raise funds for the Georgia chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Red Hare Oktoberfest

2 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Free admission. Red Hare Brewing Company, 1998 Delk Industrial Blvd. SE, Marietta. 678-401-0600.

Celebrate Oktoberfest at Red Hare with live music, specialty steins, a stein-holding contest and Dachshund races. Free grilled bratwursts will be offered starting at 2 p.m. (available while supplies last).

DeKalb

Pumpkin Festival

Credit: From stonemountainpark.com Credit: From stonemountainpark.com

Continuing Friday, Sept. 23-Sunday, Sept. 25 with additional dates. $24.95 plus tax. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 800-401-2407.

Enjoy Stone Mountain Park attractions and fall entertainment during the day and stay for the Pumpkin Festival’s nighttime parade, World’s Largest Pumpkin Light Show, costumed characters, glow-in-the dark minigolf and more.

Atlanta Greek Festival

5 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. 5. Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2500 Clairmont Road, Atlanta. 404-633-5870.

Celebrate Greek culture with foods like souvlaki, gyros and desserts like baklava. Portions of the proceeds go to the Atlanta Greek Festival’s charity partners.

West Ponce Music Stroll

8 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Free admission. $45 for 5K run and dog walk registration. Along West Ponce de Leon Avenue, Decatur. 678-304-7395.

Businesses on West Ponce will open their patios and parking lots for bands to play throughout the day. The event starts with a 5K run and dog walk, and ends at the stage outside The Marlay, where three bands will perform. In between, an artists market, creative showcase of chalk artists and yoga and fitness classes will also be available. Proceeds benefit the non-profit Decatur Makers.

North Fulton

Fall Native Plant Sale

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25. Free admission. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 2135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

Fall is the perfect time to plant, so pick up some flowers, ferns, shrubs, trees, groundcovers and grasses. Horticulturists and local experts will be onsite to help you choose the right plants.

Sandy Springs Artsapalooza

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. 6110 Lake Forrest Drive NE, Sandy Springs.

Shop goods from a variety of artists and crafters at the Sandy Springs Fall Arts and Crafts Festival.

Brew Moon Fest

Credit: From Alpharetta Business Association’s Facebook page Credit: From Alpharetta Business Association’s Facebook page

6:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. $20. Milton Avenue (between Hwy. 9 and Roswell/Canton Street) downtown Alpharetta. 678-865-6608.

Join in the fun at a street party with local beers from Jekyll Brewing, live music from BJ Wilbanks, and food tents and local restaurants.

Gwinnett

Community Yard Sale

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Railroad Avenue parking lot (beside Lilburn City Park,) 130 Railroad Ave. NW, Lilburn.

Come find new-to-you treasures like furniture, toys, books, household goods and more.

Duluth Fall Festival

Credit: From duluthfallfestival.org Credit: From duluthfallfestival.org

9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. Free admission. Downtown Duluth. 1-855-DULUTH1 or 1-855-385-8841.

Come to the 39th annual Duluth Fall Festival for fun that includes a parade, live entertainment, worship services, vendor booths, a carnival kids’ area, food and a Man’s Corner.

Third Annual Aurora Theatre 0.5K

9:30 a.m.-10:15 a.m. check-in, 10:30 a.m. race start. Saturday, Sept. 24. $40. Lawrenceville Arts Center Courtyard, 125 N. Clayton St., Lawarenceville. 678-226-6222.

Talk a short power walk to Slow Pour Brewing Company, and along the way you can have water and snacks, with beer, root beer and brunch bites at the finish line.