15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: North Georgia State Fair, Atlanta Greek Festival and more

If you’re looking for something fun to do in metro Atlanta this weekend, head to the North Georgia State Fair in Marietta. The area’s largest fair has rides, carnival games, fair food, flower shows, petting barns and more, so the whole family is likely to find something to enjoy. If Greek food and culture are more your thing, the Atlanta Greek Festival is an event you won’t want to miss.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

Taste of Atlanta

7 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24 for tasting tents. Gourmet Gathering and Publix Demo Stages at different times and locations. Friday and Sunday tasting tents $125 general admission, $165 VIP; Saturday sold out. Tasting tent access all three days $300 general admission, $400 VIP. Historic Fourth Ward Park, enter at northern entrance, 665 North Ave. NE (across from Ponce City Market.)

Each day of the Atlanta Food and Wine Festival features over 50 different tasting stations offering food and drinks.

Disney on Ice 2023

Continuing 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 and 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. $25 and up, parking $30 and up. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-878-3000.

Favorite stars from “Encanto,” “Frozen 2,” “Aladdin” and more perform in an all-new Disney on Ice.

AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival & 5K Run

10 a.m. opening program, 11 a.m. 5K Run/Walk begins, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. performances. Saturday, Sept. 23. $25 5K registration, which includes performances, or $25 donation to just see performers. The Meadow at Piedmont Park, 1320 Monroe Drive, Atlanta.

DJ Sed the Saint, Mya and Ashanti will perform after the AIDS Walk Atlanta 5K. Proceeds benefit local HIV and AIDS organizations.

Cobb

North Georgia State Fair

4 p.m.-midnight Friday, Sept. 22, 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday, Sept. 23 and 12:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, plus additional dates. Admission $10 cash or card, free for ages 10 and under, parking $5 cash only. Ride tickets $1.25 each with volume discounts and pay-one price ride specials available. Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta. 770-423-1330.

Metro Atlanta’s largest fair features live music, petting barns, local entertainment, flower shows, blue ribbon competitions, fair foods, carnival games and rides.

Hispanic Heritage Celebration

5 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. Free admission. Village Green Park, 1250 Powder Springs St. SE, downtown Smyrna. 770-434-6600.

Smyrna’s third annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration will include live performances, local Hispanic and Latino vendors, food and drink vendors, a youth art contest, kids’ activities and a showing of “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” at 7 p.m.

Historic Walking Tour

2 p.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 and 10 a.m.-11 a.m. and 2 p.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. Registration required. Starts at Big Shanty Spring behind City Hall, 2529 J.O. Stephenson Ave., Kennesaw. 770-424-8274.

Kennesaw’s walking tour covers the town’s history from Native Americans to today, including Kennesaw’s railroad past and lost downtown buildings.

DeKalb

Atlanta Greek Festival

9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. $50 adults, $25 ages 6-12, free for ages 5 and under. Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2500 Clairmont Road, Atlanta. 404-633-5870.

Tickets include all-you-can-eat Greek food, admission, parking, Greek dance lessons, music and food demonstrations, high-flying dance performances and more.

Chamblee Chalk Walk

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. Free admission. 3518 Broad St., Chamblee. 770-986-5010.

Professional chalk artists will transform the sidewalk into unbelievable art, over 30 artists will sell their wares and food trucks will be on site.

Fernbank Forestry Day

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. $23.95-$25.96 general admission. Fernbank Natural History Museum, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300.

Fernbank celebrates Forestry Day with hands-on activities, bird identification and more.

North Fulton

Alpharetta Brew Moon Fest

6 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. $10, table for six including admission $180, table for eight including admission $240. Milton Avenue (between Highway 9 and Roswell/Canton Street,) Alpharetta.

Attendees can enjoy their favorite Jekyll Brewing beers and listen to live music from The Rupert’s Orchestra.

Sandy Springs Fall Arts Festival

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24. Free admission. 6100 Lake Forrest Drive NE, Sandy Springs.

The Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces brings art to Sandy Springs with two days of interactive art activities for all ages, a children’s area, local musicians and gourmet foods.

Sounds of Summer

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22. Free. Brook Run Park, 4770 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody.

Musicians Dave Fenley, Paul McDonald, Ellie Banke and Jason Edmonds will perform starting at 7 p.m., but the festivities start at 6 p.m. with a visit from Blooper, the Atlanta Braves’ mascot, a chance to win prizes, yard games, snacks, beer and wine and kids’ activities like face painting.

Gwinnett

Georgia Latino International Film Festival

Continuing Friday, Sept. 22-Sunday, Sept. 24. $25 and up. Gas South District Theatre, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth.

The Georgia Latino International Film Festival celebrates independent filmmakers and honors Hispanic Heritage Month with films, workshops, networking and more.

Around the World in the DTL

5 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 and 2 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. Lawrenceville Lawn, 147 Luckie St., Lawrenceville.

The third annual Around the World in the DTL event brings international foods and interesting shoppable items to Lawrenceville.

Care for Cops 5K Run/Walk: Honoring Our Heroes

8 a.m.-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. $35. Suwanee Town Center, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee.

The Care for Cops 5K Run/Walk, an AJC Peachtree Road Race qualifier, raises money to help families of fallen Georgia officers.