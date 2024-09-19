Looking for something fun to do in metro Atlanta this weekend? Fair season is in full swing as the North Georgia State Fair brings rides, food, the Piccolo Zoppe Circus, a demolition derby and more to Marietta. Many festivals are also scheduled, including ones highlighting Japanese and Greek culture.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

BackYARD Fest

6-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Free with online tickets, limited tickets available onsite. The Home Depot Backyard, 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta.

Rep your HBCU and D9 gear and grab your lawn chairs to enjoy a Vendor Village featuring HBCU alum-owned businesses and games, a DJ, food trucks and the movie “Stomp the Yard” with a prescreening chat with producer Will Packer.

Teal Trot 5K Run/Walk

7:30 a.m. onsite check-in/registration, 9:30 a.m. race start. Saturday, Sept. 21. $50 Sept. 19-21. Free for ovarian cancer patients and survivors with code SURVIVOR. Chastain Park blue parking lots, 4500 Stella Drive, Atlanta. 404-255-1337.

Experience a morning dedicated to honoring patients and survivors of ovarian cancers, as well as those affected by the disease and those who have lost their lives. Walk or run the 5K course, which is a qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, with proceeds from the event going toward expanding the statewide Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance Education & Awareness and Patient Outreach programs.

Sippin’ Safari

6-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Advance tickets $75 nonmembers, $65 members. Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-624-9453.

Enjoy tastings of varietals and blends from leading winemaking regions, as well as live music, animal habitats and complimentary carousel rides.

Cobb

‘Smoke on the Mountain’

8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 3 p.m and 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. $29-$39. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Watch this hilarious, heartwarming story of a Saturday night gospel sing in 1938, which includes bluegrass songs played and sung by the Sanders Family.

Hispanic Heritage Celebration

2-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Village Green Park, 1250 Powder Springs St. SE, Smyrna. 770-434-6600.

Celebrate Hispanic heritage with local merchandise and food vendors, and traditional performances. The movie “Blue Beetle” will be shown afterward at 6 p.m.

North Georgia State Fair

Continuing 4 p.m.-midnight Friday, Sept. 20, 10:30 a.m.-midnight Saturday, Sept. 21, and 12:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, plus additional dates. Admission $10 ($5 if purchased at O’Reilly Auto Parts,) kids 10 and under free, parking $5. Individual ride tickets are $1.25 each, pay-one-price ride tickets also available. Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta.

Enjoy family fun at the fair with rides, food, the Piccolo Zoppe Circus, demolition derby, bull riding and monster trucks.

DeKalb

Chalk Walk & Artist Market

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Free admission. Chamblee City Hall, 3518 Broad St., Chamblee. 770-986-5010.

See professional chalk artists transform sidewalks into unbelievable art, shop at artists’ booths, buy food and beverages, and let the kids get their faces painted for free.

Family Fun Day

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Free. Browns Mill Recreation Center, 5101 Browns Mill Road, Stonecrest. 770-224-0200.

Celebrate Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with free fun, food and live entertainment.

Atlanta Greek Festival

Continuing 5-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. Admission $6 at the door, $5 online in advance. Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2500 Clairmont Road, Atlanta. 404-633-5870.

Greek favorite foods, dance and music are back at the annual Atlanta Greek Festival.

North Fulton

Alpharetta Brew Moon Fest

6-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. $10 admission, table for six $180, table for eight $240. Milton Avenue (between Highway 9 and Roswell/Canton Street,) Alpharetta.

Bring your own chairs or buy a table to rock the night away with live music by Michelle Malone and Canyonland as you sip your favorite beers.

Harvest on the Hooch

1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. $80 in advance, $90 day of event, children over 10 $20, children 10 and under free, $5 discount with membership. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

Head to this annual outdoor food and craft beer festival with bites from top local chefs and new flavors from local craft breweries, meaderies and wineries. Live bluegrass music, garden games, face painting and feeding farm animals will also be a part of the fun.

Hootie & the Blowfish

7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. $65.45 and up. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. 404-733-5010.

Hootie & the Blowfish bring their Summer Camp with Trucks Tour to Alpharetta and will be joined by Collective Soul and Edwin McCain.

Gwinnett

JapanFest Atlanta

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. $16 through Sept. 20, $20 at the door, military and seniors $16 at the door, children six and under free, discounted family packs at the door. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 470-639-8243.

Experience the rich culture of Japan with local performers, martial artists, food and more.

Groovin’ on the Green

7:30-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Free. Town Green, 235 Main St., Loganville. 770-466-1165.

Get up and dance to live music from the Gold Standard Band, an eight-member party band of veteran Atlanta area musicians.

Suwanee Fest

9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. Free admission with rides costing $1-$5. Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee. 770-945-8996.

Have fun at the annual Suwanee Fest with a parade to kick off the event, followed by live entertainment, rides and more.