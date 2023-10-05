15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Sci-Fi Festival, fall fun and more

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? The Atlanta Sci-Fi Festival is bringing free movies and entertainment to Peachtree Corners, and several fall and Halloween events are on the schedule, including the Pumpkin Patch Festival at Oakland Cemetery.

Check out the following 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta:

Intown Atlanta

Pumpkin Patch Festival at Oakland Cemetery

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8. Free. Oakland Cemetery North Public Grounds, 248 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta.

Celebrate fall with family-friendly activities including a pumpkin patch, seasonal photo ops, a Harvest Market and a children’s festival.

Atlanta Fair

5 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 and 1 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8. Admission $8 for 42″ and over, $3 for 42″ and under. Ride tickets $1.25 or 35 for $25. Unlimited ride armbands $30. 688 Central Ave. SW, Atlanta. 772-266-9885.

Enjoy rides, games and mouth-watering fair foods at the Atlanta Fair, which gets underway this weekend.

Russell Howard Live

8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8. $25 and up. Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road, Atlanta. 404-843-2825.

Named one of the world’s top comedians by the Sunday Times, Russell Howard brings his standup tour to the Fox.

Cobb

Fall-O-Ween Fest

3 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. Free admission. Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw. 770-422-9714.

Celebrate Fall-O-Ween with a candy trail, costume contests, a scavenger hunt, crafts, field games, music and concessions and merchandise from local crafters. After sundown, “Hotel Transylvania” will be projected onto a giant inflatable screen.

Wings & Whitewalls

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. $5. Aviation History & Technology Center, 555 Perrin Road, Marietta. 770-919-5700.

See vintage aircraft and some of the area’s best-looking rides, enjoy live music from The Waymores, shop at vendors and more.

Smyrna 151st Birthday Celebration and Culture and Spirit Festival

11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. Village Green Park, 1250 Powder Springs St. SE, Smyrna. 770-434-6600.

Smyrna hosts a day of fun, food, drink, music, special street performances and more. The Goo Goo Dolls, The Wallflowers and 10,000 Maniacs will perform, and a fireworks show will light up the sky at the end of the festival.

DeKalb

Fairies in the Garden

Daylight hours Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8, plus additional dates. Free, but donations are welcomed. Woodlands Gardens, 932 Scott Blvd., Decatur. 404-373-2222.

Walk along paths and hardscape driveways to discover tiny artistic fairy houses hidden through the Garden’s forest.

Paint the Park

1 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8. Blackburn Park pavilion, 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Brookhaven. 404-637-0500.

All ages are welcome to Paint the Park and have the chance to be judged and win prizes. Free art supplies are available while supplies last. A chalk walk artist will also start a design on the walking path, and all ages are invited to participate. All chalk supplies are included.

Taste of Tucker

1 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. Free admission. Taste tickets $1 each with food and drink items requiring one to four tickets. Main Street, Tucker.

Sample food and drink items, listen to music, and let the kids have fun in the kid zone. Net proceeds benefit Camp Kudzu and NETWorks Cooperative Ministries.

North Fulton

Family Day at the Alpharetta Arts Center

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. Free. Alpharetta Arts Center, 238 Canton St., Alpharetta. 678-297-6135.

Take part in themed crafts for youth and adults, meet instructors, and enjoy face painters, live music and performers.

Turkish Food Fest

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8. Istanbul Culture Center of Georgia, 591 N. Main St. Suite 100, Alpharetta. (free parking and shuttle at 192 Mayfield Road, Alpharetta).

Turkish Food Fest offers Turkish cuisine including handmade pastries and shish kabobs as well as Mediterranean food and other goodies. Activities for kids and families will also be available.

Health, Wellness and Innovation 5K

7:30 a.m.-10 a.m. wellness fair, 8 a.m. 5K. Saturday, Oct. 7. $30 5K registration. Cauley Creek Park, 7255 Bell Road, Johns Creek. 678-512-3200.

Run in a 5K for fun and the chance at prizes and stop by the wellness fair.

Gwinnett

Atlanta Sci-Fi Film Festival

Friday, Oct. 6-Sunday, Oct. 8. Free with registration. Peachtree Corners Town Center, 5200 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners and CMX CineBistro, 5180 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners.

Watch G-rated sci-fi movies outside along with live entertainment, and see R-rated films inside CMX CineBistro.

Norcross Art Splash Festival

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8. South Peachtree Street, downtown Norcross.

Eighty artists from around the country will sell folk art, ceramics, paintings, jewelry and more. An interactive Kidz Zone will feature face painting, sand art and inflatable rides.

Brews and Boos Haunted Pub Crawl

7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, plus additional dates. $40. Lawrenceville Arts Center, 125 N. Clayton St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222.

Visit three downtown square venues for a drink as you’re entertained with scary stories and songs. The tour is for ages 21+ only.