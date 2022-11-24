Mannheim Steamroller, anime and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. $49 and up. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-2100, 855-285-8499 (box office.)

Get in the holiday spirit with the musical and multimedia extravaganza of Mannheim Steamroller.

Tree Tour: Thanksgiving Weekend Edition

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25. Free with registration required. Atlanta Beltline Eastside Trail, meet at 240 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-522-4097.

Get outside and join Trees Atlanta for a tour led by an expert docent. You’ll learn about local history, see some art and Tiny Doors, and walk through the Atlanta BeltLine Arboretum. The tour ends at the Ponce City Market.

Cobb

“The Sound of Music” Sing Along

3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. $10. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Sing along to a screening of the classic film “The Sound of Music” with songs including “Do-Re-Mi,” “My Favorite Things,” and of course, “The Sound of Music.” If you’d like to hear a free live pre-show concert on the Mighty Allen Theatre Organ, arrive 30 minutes early.

The Battery Atlanta Tree Lighting

5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. with tree lighting at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. The Plaza at Battery Atlanta, 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-494-1150.

Head to The Battery Atlanta for its sixth annual tree lighting, starting with A-Town A-List on stage. Mark Owens and Blooper will help welcome Santa. After the event, “The Grinch” will be shown on the Georgia Power Pavilion screen.

“The Nutcracker”

2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26 and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. $25. Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 South Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. 770-906-8289.

Watch the Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre’s rendition of the beloved ballet “The Nutcracker,” complete with toy soldiers, giant mice, and dolls.

DeKalb

Winter House

Noon-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26 and noon-9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 with additional dates. Free admission, with a charge for some activities. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 404-872-5338.

Start a new holiday tradition with Callanwolde’s Winter House, which offers live entertainment, workshops, Santa visits, history tours and more.

Alliance Theatre’s Carolers

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. Included with general admission of $22.95-$24.95, free with membership. Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300.

Cast members from Alliance Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Carol” bring some holiday cheer and songs to Fernbank.

Holiday Artists Market

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26 and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. Free admission. Spruill Gallery, 4681 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-394-4019.

Shop for high-quality, handcrafted goods by top Georgia artists at the Spruill Gallery’s annual Holiday Artists Market.

North Fulton

Aprons Cooking School: Gingerbread Houses

10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25. $75 for a family of four with at least one adult. Publix Aprons Cooking School, 4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 770-751-8561.

Bring the kids age 4 and up to decorate their own gingerbread houses with all the materials provided.

Starlab

Noon and 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. Included with general admission of $15 adults, $11 seniors 65 and older and students age 13-18, $9 children age 3-12 and children 2 and under free. Free for members. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

See the fall sky and learn about constellations from inside the Chattahoochee Nature Center’s inflatable planetarium. Since the planetarium is completely dark inside, the presentation is designed for ages 6 and up.

The Billy Thornton Band

7:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. $34. The Velvet Note, 4075 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. 855-583-5838.

Vocalist and upright bassist Billy Thornton performs jazz-style arrangements of pop and rock songs along with jazz standards.

Gwinnett

Atlanta Anime Day

10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. $5 admission, free for military personnel, first responders and kids under 10. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500.

See panels, dress up for a costume contest and shop for anime, fantasy, comic and hobby items at a huge marketplace.

Happy Thankstelling: World Folktales of Gratitude

10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. $7. Aurora Theatre at Lawrenceville Arts Center, 128 East Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222.

Hear funny and moving stories of gratitude shared by Barry Stewart Mann.

John Berry’s 26th Annual Christmas Tour

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25. $50-$55. The Eagle at Sugar Hill, 5029 West Broad St., Sugar Hill. 770-945-6929.

Enjoy John Berry’s annual concert at The Eagle Theatre as he performs some of his classic hits including “Your Love Amazes Me” along with holiday favorites such as “O Holy Night.”