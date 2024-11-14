Looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? Sample your way through more than 50 chili recipes at the Atlanta Chili Cook Off. Or learn about all things baby-related — from care and feeding to starting a college savings plan — at the Atlanta Babypalooza Baby Expo/Black Maternal Health Expo.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend.

Intown Atlanta

Atlanta Jewish Storytelling Festival

Saturday, Nov. 16, and Sunday, Nov. 17. $12-$54. The Breman, 1440 Spring St. NW (across from the Center for Puppetry Arts,) Atlanta. 470-706-0848.

Head to the first Atlanta Jewish Storytelling Festival to explore tales in many forms that connect, inspire and foster cultural awareness. Award-winning storyteller Noa Baum will host sessions and perform, a panel of rabbis will tell true stories from on and off the pulpit and more.

Hot Sauce Fest ATL

Noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. $25, comes with a $5 coupon to spend at vendors. Extra cost for food. Snackbox Studios, 135 Krog St. NE, Atlanta.

Turn up the heat by sampling hot sauces, listening to live music, enjoying fiery entertainment and more.

Justin Timberlake

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. $53 and up. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-878-3000.

See musician, actor and entertainer Justin Timberlake perform as part of his Forget Tomorrow world tour.

Cobb

College Football Saturday

3-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Free. Market Village, 1265 W. Spring St., Smyrna. 770-434-6600.

Come tailgate at the Market Village and watch college football, listen to a DJ, and possibly score some prizes and giveaways.

Sesame Street Live

2 p.m. show, 6 p.m. photo experience. Saturday, Nov. 16. $27.50 and up for show, $50 for separate photo experience, both plus fees. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2852.

Take your little ones to see Sesame Street Live’s Say Hello show, where they can sing and dance along with their friends from TV. For an extra fee, the kids can have their photo taken with one of the characters.

Pop-In for Family Fun Day

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Free. Marietta History Center, 1 Depot St., Marietta. 770-794-5710.

Have a day of fun with free admission to the Marietta History Center and performances by Bach to Rock, a signing with local authors Rosalind and Maggie Bunn for their newest book “All Aboard Florida,” and more.

DeKalb

Atlanta Chili Cook Off

Noon-4 p.m. VIP, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. $25 general admission (all you can eat,) $65 VIP (early admission, all-inclusive food and drink.) Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree St., Dunwoody.

Sample chili from more than 50 restaurants, caterers and amateur chefs, and vote for your favorites.

Campfire & Cocktails

5-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Kelley Cofer Peach Pit, 4276 N. Park Drive, Tucker. 470-481-0205.

Join in this annual celebration with specialty drinks, s’mores cooked over the fire pit and live music.

Stone Mountain Christmas

Continuing Saturday, Nov. 16, and Sunday, Nov. 17, plus additional select dates through Jan. 25, 2025. Starting at $39.99 adults, $34.99 children, both plus tax. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 478-478-6686.

Get in the Christmas spirit with a Northern Lights 3D walk-through experience, a Christmas parade, visits with Santa and other activities.

North Fulton

Craig Robinson

Continuing 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, and Saturday, Nov. 16; and 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. $33.05 general admission, $43.40 reserved. Helium Comedy Club, 3070 Windward Plaza, Alpharetta. 470-508-7068.

Laugh along with Craig Robinson’s stand-up and musical comedy. He’s probably best known for his role as Darryl Philbin on “The Office.”

Run for the Cookies 5K

8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. $50. Riverside Park, 575 Riverside Road, Roswell. 800-771-1139.

Run to support Girl Scouts of Greater of Atlanta and stay to score a box of cookies, enjoy music from a live DJ, shop at vendor tables and more.

Locals & Legends: Karla Harris, Joe Alterman and Ken Peplowski

7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. $36, $32.50 for seniors, students and military. Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. 770-594-6120.

Listen to an electrifying showcase of jazz, featuring locals Karla Harris and Joe Alterman and legendary jazz clarinetist Ken Peplowski.

Gwinnett

Holiday Market

12:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Free admission and Santa photos. Pinckneyville Park Community Recreation Center, 4650 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Berkeley Lake. 678-277-0920.

Shop for unique gifts from artists and crafters, treat yourself to some concessions and let the kids have their photos taken with Santa 1-3 p.m.

Atlanta Babypalooza Baby Expo/Black Maternal Health Expo

10:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Free with registration, parking $5-$10. Gas South Convention Center ballroom, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. Office: 770-813-7500; tickets: 470-639-8243.

Get all the resources you need for you and your baby, including learning how to care for both of you, starting a college saving plan and more. The Black Maternal Health Expo includes a free workshop from noon to 1 p.m. to help you empower yourself with advocacy tools.

LEAP to End Homelessness

8 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. 5K $40, 10K $50, half-marathon $65, kiddie dash and fun run $10, kids under 5 free. Tribble Mill Park at Harris Greenway Trail, 2125 Tribble Mill Parkway, Lawrenceville.

Run, walk or jog in a 5K, 10K or half-marathon with all proceeds going to transforming the lives of the homeless.