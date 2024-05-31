Megan Thee Stallion, more Atlanta events canceled due to water main breaks

Major water service repairs in downtown Atlanta following a water main break on Friday afternoon have prompted the closure of many buildings, including State Farm Arena, where Megan Thee Stallion was supposed to perform. The first show of the Houston rapper’s two-night stop in the city was postponed to Sunday, June 2.
“The Megan Thee Stallion concert on Saturday, June 1st is currently scheduled to take place,” the venue said in a statement posted on social media. “State Farm Arena and Live Nation are in communication with the City of Atlanta and their Department of Watershed Management offices. We will keep fans informed of any updates to the performances this weekend. We encourage patrons to look at State Farm Arena’s social media pages for the most current information.”
On Friday, Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management said that water service in much of the Atlanta metro area would be halted at 5 p.m. so crews could repair water main breaks on a 48-inch and 36-inch transmission line.
Variety Playhouse in Little Five Points announced that country singer Paul Cauthen’s concert, which was also scheduled for Friday night, was canceled due to water outages. The venue said they’re working to reschedule the show for Jan. 23, 2025. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase.
And Theatrical Outfit, located in downtown, has canceled tonight’s performance of Edward Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” Performances are set to resume tomorrow.
Many restaurants have been forced to close their doors tonight, too.
If you are planning to attend any events near the affected area, please check with the venue before heading out.
