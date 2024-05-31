Breaking: UPDATE | Water shut off in much of Atlanta to allow for repairs after main breaks
Megan Thee Stallion, more Atlanta events canceled due to water main breaks

Megan Thee Stallion performs during BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 24, 2024, in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Megan Thee Stallion performs during BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 24, 2024, in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By
15 minutes ago

Major water service repairs in downtown Atlanta following a water main break on Friday afternoon have prompted the closure of many buildings, including State Farm Arena, where Megan Thee Stallion was supposed to perform. The first show of the Houston rapper’s two-night stop in the city was postponed to Sunday, June 2.

“The Megan Thee Stallion concert on Saturday, June 1st is currently scheduled to take place,” the venue said in a statement posted on social media. “State Farm Arena and Live Nation are in communication with the City of Atlanta and their Department of Watershed Management offices. We will keep fans informed of any updates to the performances this weekend. We encourage patrons to look at State Farm Arena’s social media pages for the most current information.”

On Friday, Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management said that water service in much of the Atlanta metro area would be halted at 5 p.m. so crews could repair water main breaks on a 48-inch and 36-inch transmission line.

ExploreNumerous Atlanta restaurants closed due to water main break

Variety Playhouse in Little Five Points announced that country singer Paul Cauthen’s concert, which was also scheduled for Friday night, was canceled due to water outages. The venue said they’re working to reschedule the show for Jan. 23, 2025. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

And Theatrical Outfit, located in downtown, has canceled tonight’s performance of Edward Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” Performances are set to resume tomorrow.

Many restaurants have been forced to close their doors tonight, too.

If you are planning to attend any events near the affected area, please check with the venue before heading out.

DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.

