Megan Thee Stallion, more Atlanta events canceled due to water main breaks

On Friday, Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management said that water service in much of the Atlanta metro area would be halted at 5 p.m. so crews could repair water main breaks on a 48-inch and 36-inch transmission line.

Variety Playhouse in Little Five Points announced that country singer Paul Cauthen’s concert, which was also scheduled for Friday night, was canceled due to water outages. The venue said they’re working to reschedule the show for Jan. 23, 2025. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

And Theatrical Outfit, located in downtown, has canceled tonight’s performance of Edward Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” Performances are set to resume tomorrow.

Many restaurants have been forced to close their doors tonight, too.

If you are planning to attend any events near the affected area, please check with the venue before heading out.