15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Easter egg hunts, Atlanta Persian Festival and more

Looking for something fun to do in metro Atlanta this weekend? Several Easter egg hunts are scheduled, along with a carnival at the Town Center at Cobb. You can also join in a downtown Atlanta Peace Walk and see the unveiling of a new statue of Martin Luther King Jr.
Check out the following 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta:
Intown Atlanta
10 a.m. gates open and participants gather, 10:45 a.m. program begins. Saturday, April 1. Starts at The Home Depot Backyard, 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta and ends at Rodney Cook Sr. Peace Park, Vine Street NW, Atlanta.
Join a Peace Walk through downtown that finishes with an unveiling of a new statue of Martin Luther King Jr. in Rodney Cook Sr. Peace Park.
11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, April 2. Piedmont Park, 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta.
Enjoy culinary delights, musical performances, dancing, arts, crafts and more at the Atlanta Persian Festival.
7 p.m. Friday, March 31. $21.25 and up. Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. 404-843-2825, press 5 for box office.
Catch contemporary Christian singer-songwriter Steven Curtis Chapman as he brings his “Still” tour to Buckhead Theatre.
Cobb
7:30 p.m. (0 to 2-year-olds), 7:40 p.m. (3 to 4-year-olds), 7:50 p.m. (5 to 6-year-olds), 8 p.m. (7 to 8-years olds) and 8:10 p.m. (9 to 10-year-olds). Friday, March 31. Acworth Sports Complex, 4000 South Main St., Acworth.
Brings the kids to hunt Easter eggs, play games, make crafts and see the Easter Bunny make a grand entrance.
8 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1. $85 and up. The Coca Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave. SE #500, Atlanta. 470-351-3866.
Listen to music from Scottish singer-songwriter and musician Lewis Capaldi as he brings his “Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent” tour to The Coca Cola Roxy.
Continuing 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, March 31 and 1 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2, plus additional dates. Free parking, admission and circus shows. Ride tickets are $1.50 each, 20 for $30 and 50 for $60 (includes one free ride). Unlimited ride bracelets are also available. 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. 1-866-666-FAIR.
Enjoy rides, carnival food, games, circus shows and more at the Town Center at Cobb Carnival.
DeKalb
7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday, March 31. $15 and up. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta.
Enjoy music from Certainly So, which kicks off Callanwolde’s 2023 Spring Concert Series in its outdoor amphitheater.
1 p.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Free, with donations welcome. Decatur Cemetery, 229 Bell St., Decatur. 404-378-4411.
Explore the historic Decatur Cemetery, where arborists and master gardener volunteers will be stationed to help you identify and learn more about blooming trees, plants and pollinator gardens.
6:45 p.m.-7:15 p.m. hors d’oeuvres and check-in, 7:30 p.m. show. Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1. $75 plus fees. Petite Violette, 2948 Clairmont Road NE, Atlanta. 404-634-6268.
Enjoy an original murder mystery with live actors and audience participation along with a four-course dinner and glass of wine.
North Fulton
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1. Free admission to sale, plants range from $5-$35. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.
Pick out the right native plants for your garden with the help of horticulturalists and local experts.
Build a Fairy House or Gnome Home
10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 1. $15, $30 per family with up to three children. Lost Corner Preserve, 7300 Brandon Mill Road, Sandy Springs.
Get materials like grasses, leaves, barks, nuts, acorns and pine cones to build a fairy house or gnome home. You can build them in place in the woods and leave them there or build them in a tray to take home.
2 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Free. Ocee Library, 5090 Abbotts Bridge Road, Johns Creek. 770-360-8897.
Decorate a traditional Ukrainian Easter egg with traditional folk designs using hot beeswax, dye and a stylus. All materials are provided, and attendees must be age 13 and up.
Gwinnett
10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. (egg hunt times at 10:15 a.m. and 11 a.m.) Saturday, April 1. Peterbrooke Chocolatier, The Forum, 5135 Peachtree Parkway #930, Peachtree Corners. 770-817-8118.
Come to Peterbrooke Chocolatier for a morning of Easter fun including an egg hunt, tunes by DJ Yvonne Monet, photos with the Easter bunny and more.
“Summer: The Donna Summer Musical”
Continuing 8 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, April1 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, plus additional dates. $21 and up. 128 East Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222.
Watch a musical based on the Queen of Disco, Donna Summer, and how she risked it all to break through barriers and become the icon of an era.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Unity Atlanta, 3597 Parkway Lane, Norcross. 770-441-0585.
Bring a lawn chair and a family picnic for this community block party that includes an Easter egg hunt, family photos with the Easter Bunny, games, a DJ and line dancing.
