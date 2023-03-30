15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Easter egg hunts, Atlanta Persian Festival and more

Join a Peace Walk through downtown that finishes with an unveiling of a new statue of Martin Luther King Jr. in Rodney Cook Sr. Peace Park.

Atlanta Persian Festival

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, April 2. Piedmont Park, 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta.

Enjoy culinary delights, musical performances, dancing, arts, crafts and more at the Atlanta Persian Festival.

Steven Curtis Chapman

7 p.m. Friday, March 31. $21.25 and up. Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. 404-843-2825, press 5 for box office.

Catch contemporary Christian singer-songwriter Steven Curtis Chapman as he brings his “Still” tour to Buckhead Theatre.

Cobb

Acworth Easter Egg Hunt

7:30 p.m. (0 to 2-year-olds), 7:40 p.m. (3 to 4-year-olds), 7:50 p.m. (5 to 6-year-olds), 8 p.m. (7 to 8-years olds) and 8:10 p.m. (9 to 10-year-olds). Friday, March 31. Acworth Sports Complex, 4000 South Main St., Acworth.

Brings the kids to hunt Easter eggs, play games, make crafts and see the Easter Bunny make a grand entrance.

Lewis Capaldi

8 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1. $85 and up. The Coca Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave. SE #500, Atlanta. 470-351-3866.

Listen to music from Scottish singer-songwriter and musician Lewis Capaldi as he brings his “Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent” tour to The Coca Cola Roxy.

Town Center at Cobb Carnival

Credit: From dreamlandamustments.com Credit: From dreamlandamustments.com

Continuing 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, March 31 and 1 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2, plus additional dates. Free parking, admission and circus shows. Ride tickets are $1.50 each, 20 for $30 and 50 for $60 (includes one free ride). Unlimited ride bracelets are also available. 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. 1-866-666-FAIR.

Enjoy rides, carnival food, games, circus shows and more at the Town Center at Cobb Carnival.

DeKalb

Spring Concert Series

Credit: Callanwolde Credit: Callanwolde

7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday, March 31. $15 and up. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta.

Enjoy music from Certainly So, which kicks off Callanwolde’s 2023 Spring Concert Series in its outdoor amphitheater.

Spring Tree Tour

1 p.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Free, with donations welcome. Decatur Cemetery, 229 Bell St., Decatur. 404-378-4411.

Explore the historic Decatur Cemetery, where arborists and master gardener volunteers will be stationed to help you identify and learn more about blooming trees, plants and pollinator gardens.

Murder, Mystery and Mayhem

6:45 p.m.-7:15 p.m. hors d’oeuvres and check-in, 7:30 p.m. show. Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1. $75 plus fees. Petite Violette, 2948 Clairmont Road NE, Atlanta. 404-634-6268.

Enjoy an original murder mystery with live actors and audience participation along with a four-course dinner and glass of wine.

North Fulton

Native Plant Sale

Credit: custom Credit: custom

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1. Free admission to sale, plants range from $5-$35. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

Pick out the right native plants for your garden with the help of horticulturalists and local experts.

Build a Fairy House or Gnome Home

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 1. $15, $30 per family with up to three children. Lost Corner Preserve, 7300 Brandon Mill Road, Sandy Springs.

Get materials like grasses, leaves, barks, nuts, acorns and pine cones to build a fairy house or gnome home. You can build them in place in the woods and leave them there or build them in a tray to take home.

Ukrainian Egg Decorating

2 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Free. Ocee Library, 5090 Abbotts Bridge Road, Johns Creek. 770-360-8897.

Decorate a traditional Ukrainian Easter egg with traditional folk designs using hot beeswax, dye and a stylus. All materials are provided, and attendees must be age 13 and up.

Gwinnett

Bunny Hop at The Forum

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. (egg hunt times at 10:15 a.m. and 11 a.m.) Saturday, April 1. Peterbrooke Chocolatier, The Forum, 5135 Peachtree Parkway #930, Peachtree Corners. 770-817-8118.

Come to Peterbrooke Chocolatier for a morning of Easter fun including an egg hunt, tunes by DJ Yvonne Monet, photos with the Easter bunny and more.

“Summer: The Donna Summer Musical”

Credit: Casey Gardner Ford Credit: Casey Gardner Ford

Continuing 8 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, April1 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, plus additional dates. $21 and up. 128 East Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222.

Watch a musical based on the Queen of Disco, Donna Summer, and how she risked it all to break through barriers and become the icon of an era.

Easter Block Party

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Unity Atlanta, 3597 Parkway Lane, Norcross. 770-441-0585.

Bring a lawn chair and a family picnic for this community block party that includes an Easter egg hunt, family photos with the Easter Bunny, games, a DJ and line dancing.