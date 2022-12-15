Menorah lightings, Cricket Celebration Bowl and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Sugarplum Art Ball

8 p.m.-midnight. Friday, Dec. 16. $12-$15 donation. The Bakery South Downtown, 92 Peachtree St. SW, Atlanta.

Wear a ball gown, funky sweater or wearable art if you’d like to attend a holiday art party with installations, live DJ sessions and more. All donations will help support programming at The Bakery.

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Noon kickoff. Saturday, Dec. 17. $250 Harrah’s Club tickets, with additional tickets on the secondary market. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive, Atlanta.

Watch the SWAC champs Jackson State Tigers take on the MEAC champs NC Central Eagles in the annual Cricket Celebration Bowl.

Cobb

Menorah Lighting

5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Avenue East Cobb front lot, 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. 770-971-9945.

Celebrate the first night of Hanukkah with a traditional menorah lighting ceremony, a chocolate gelt drop from the highest point of a Cobb County Fire Department truck lift and more family-friendly activities.

Radio Christmas

8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, with additional dates. Adults $30, seniors 65 and older/military/students 13-18 $20, children 12 and younger $15, all plus $1 convenience fee. Marietta Theatre in the Square, 11 Whitlock Ave., Marietta. 770-426-4800.

Join in a musical celebration of holiday fun, all heard decade-by-decade through the radio.

Christmas Movie Night

5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. $10 per car. Smyrna Public Library, 100 Village Green Circle SE, Smyrna.

Decorate your car for the holidays to enter a contest, watch “Elf” outside drive-in-movie style, and sip on hot chocolate and apple cider. Registration is required to participate in the contest and receive unlimited drinks.

DeKalb

Winter Birding

8 a.m.-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. $10 for nonmembers, free for members. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Walk through Nature Center trails under the guidance of a master birder and learn how to identify the birds you’ll see this time of year. Bring your own binoculars, or borrow a pair from the Nature Center.

Xmas Extravaganza

7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. $25-$30. Eddie’s Attic, 515-B North McDonough St., Decatur. 404-377-4976.

Songwriters Ryan Horne, Nathan Angelo, Micah Dalton and Jonathan Rich bring their annual Christmas Xtravaganza back to Eddie’s Attic. The performance showcases original songs from each artist as well as collective performances of holiday classics.

Interpretive Hike

9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. Free. Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve, 3787 Klondike Road, Stonecrest. 770-484-3060.

Learn about Arabia’s natural and cultural resources and take in the views on a moderate one- to two-hour hike. Bring a refillable water bottle and comfortable walking shoes.

North Fulton

Get Your Second Wind 5K and Gifts of Light Walk for Dementia

8:30 a.m. 5K and one-mile walk, 9:30 a.m. senior sprint, 9:50 a.m. hula hoop clinic and contest. $30 5K, $20 one-mile walk, $10 hula hoop clinic and contest, free for senior sprint. Saturday, Dec. 17. Riverside Park, 575 Riverside Road, Roswell.

Run or walk — and hula hoop — to raise funds for Second Wind Dreams, a nonprofit dedicated to changing the perception of aging.

Menorah Lighting

5 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Free. Avalon, 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-765-2000.

Join Avalon and Chabad of North Fulton for a traditional menorah lighting ceremony, special goodies and an appearance by Bonita Friends’ newest character Hanukkah Veronica, The Mitzvah Fairy.

Christmas Market

Friday, Dec. 16-Sunday, Dec. 18. North Point, 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta. 770-740-8636.

Shop for unique gifts from artisans and crafters at the annual North Point Christmas Market.

Gwinnett

Carriage Rides

6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Free. In front of Taste of Britain, 73 S. Peachtree St., downtown Norcross. 770-448-2122.

Take a carriage ride through Norcross with Joe Watkins, who has provided rides for more than 20 years.

Atlanta Pops Orchestra and Chloë Agnew

8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. $35-$45. Sylvia Beard Theatre, 2200 Buford Highway, Buford. 770-945-6762.

Celebrate Christmas with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra and Chloë Agnew, a singer, songwriter and actress who, from the age of 14, has been a member of Celtic Woman.

Honkey Tonk Angels Holiday Spectacular

8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. $21-$30. ART Station, 5384 Manor Drive, Stone Mountain. 770-469-1105.

Watch the holiday jukebox musical “The Honky Tonk Angels Holiday Spectacular,” from the creator of “Always … Patsy Cline.” The show includes a Motown Christmas medley, country classics and comedy hits.