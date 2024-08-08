Looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? Head to the Colors of India Family Festival at Stone Mountain Park for cultural music and dance performances, food, and a drone and light show. Or if retro horror and sci-fi are your thing, you’ll want to attend Monsterama, a three-day convention with screenings, a Monster Prom, vendors and more.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

Krog Street Market’s 10-Year anniversary party

4-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Krog Street Market, 99 Krog St. NE, Atlanta.

Celebrate Krog Street Market’s 10th anniversary with music from rock band Noteworthy and DJ Jon Q, face painting, balloon animals, caricatures and more.

Savanna Nights

6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9. Nonmembers $40, members $35. Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-624-9453

See incredible views of African elephants, zebras, flamingos and other animals, and enjoy cocktails, mocktails, live music, a live bird presentation and more at Zoo Atlanta.

Zach Bryan

7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. $94.50 and up. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta.

Experience an evening of talent and country charm at Zach Bryan’s “The Quittin Time Tour,” with special guests Ole 60 and Levi Turner.

Cobb

’Jukebox Giants: Motown & More’

8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, plus additional dates. $29-$39. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Take a trip back in time at this song and dance musical revue featuring the most popular hits of the Motown era and beyond.

Pop-Up Craft for Kids

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Free. Smyrna History Museum and Train Depot, 2861 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. 678-631-5424.

Bring your kids to learn about what school was like in the 1900s and make a related craft.

Lecture: Civil War in Georgia

1-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Included with museum admission of $5-$10. The Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History, 2829 Cherokee St. NW, Kennesaw. 770-427-2117.

Civil War historian and instructor Michael K. Shaffer will discuss his latest book, which is a daily account of Georgia’s social, political, economic and military events during the war.

DeKalb

Fernbank After Dark: Sense-ational Science

7-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9. Nonmembers $22.95, members $17.95. Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300.

Explore the science behind sensations and put senses to the test as you enjoy live music, museum exhibits, tapas menus, full bars and more.

Colors of India Family Festival

Saturday, Aug. 10, and Sunday, Aug. 11. $19.99 plus tax for festival only, $24.99 for festival plus attractions. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 800-401-2407.

Experience cultural music and dance performances, signature foods, beautiful decor and a Colors of India Drone and Light Show.

Rock 4 Rescues Adoption Event

6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9. Chamblee City Hall, 3518 Broad St., Chamblee. 404-292-8800.

Adopt a new best friend at the city of Chamblee and Lifeline Animal Project’s dog adoption event.

North Fulton

‘Into the Woods’

7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, plus additional dates. $30 regular seating, $40 VIP. Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. 770-594-6120.

See a performance of “Into the Woods,” a Tony Award-winning musical mashup of fairy tales, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

Friends of the Roswell Library book sale

10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, and Saturday, Aug. 10, with an additional date. Roswell Library, 115 Norcross St., Roswell. 404-612-9700.

Expand your home library at bargain prices with $1 novels, children’s books, art and music books, holiday books, and more.

Home by Dark concert series

7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Free. Brooke Street Park, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. 678-665-0040.

Head to the park for music by Jesse Terry and Marcia Ramirez in this series for performing songwriters and instrumentalists.

Gwinnett

Monsterama

2-8 p.m. registration hours and 4-9 p.m. dealers room hours Friday, Aug. 9; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. registration hours and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. dealers room hours Saturday, Aug. 10; and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. registration and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. dealers room, Sunday, Aug. 11. $30 Friday or Sunday, $35 Saturday, $50 three-day pass, with an additional charge for some experiences. Hilton Atlanta Northeast, 5993 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners. 678-837-5730.

Come to Atlanta’s only retro horror and sci-fi convention for screenings, panel rooms, a dealer hall, Monster Prom and more.

Chalk Art Festival

6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, and noon-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Town Green and Parson’s Alley, downtown Duluth.

Join in the fun with chalk art, food trucks and live entertainment from Gimme Springsteen and T. Collie. A free chalk art workshop is offered 5-6:30 p.m. Friday with registration.

Light Up the Corners

7-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. $40 through Aug. 8, $45 Aug. 9 and 10. The Forum, 5185 Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree Corners. 404-683-5593.

Get your glow on with a 4-mile race followed by a post-race party with prizes for the glowiest man, woman, girl, boy and team.