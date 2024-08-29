If you’re looking for something fun to do in metro Atlanta over Labor Day weekend, you’ll have your choice of many events, including DragonCon, a huge multimedia pop culture convention. Or head to Stone Mountain Park to see a return of the Classic Lasershow followed by an extended fireworks finale.

Check out the following 15 things to do this Labor Day weekend in metro Atlanta:

Intown Atlanta

Dragon Con

Continuing Friday, Aug. 30-Monday, Sept. 2. $55 Friday only, $75 Saturday only, $65 Sunday only, $35 Monday only, $175 entire festival, free for kids seven and under. Additional charge for each workshop. Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Atlanta Hilton, Sheraton Atlanta, Atlanta Marriott Marquis, Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel and AmericasMart Buildings 2 and 3.

Join fellow fans at this huge multimedia pop culture convention that focuses on science fiction and fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music and film.

Atlanta Hip Hop Day Festival

Saturday, Aug. 31-Sunday, Sept. 1. Free general admission. Historic Fourth Ward Park, 680 Dallas St. NE, Atlanta.

Celebrate Atlanta’s contribution to hip hop culture with live performances, DJ SCREAM, DJ Swamp Izzo, vendors and food.

Global Black Pride Atlanta

continuing Friday, Aug. 30-Monday, Sept. 2. The Starling hotel, Georgia World Congress Center and Piedmont Park.

Commemorate the contributions and experiences of the black LGBTQI+ community with conferences, award ceremonies, cultural programs, festivals and more.

Cobb

Art in the Park

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31-Monday, Sept. 2. Free admission with many free make-and-take art stations. Additional fee for some activities, such as face painting. Glover Park, historic Marietta Square, 50 N. Park Square, Marietta. 770-429-1115 or 404-966-8497.

Browse through and buy your choice of works from over 220 artists, let the kids visit their own Art Alley and Chalk Spot and more.

Fall Classic Car Cruise

3 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. Free to the public, $5 entry fee for all vehicles. Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth. 770-917-1234.

See classic cars at the fall cruise, which will donate all proceeds to the Horizon Field, an all-inclusive special needs sports facility in Acworth.

An Evening of Classic Soul

7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. $59. Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, 5239 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. 770-819-7765.

See Russell Thompkins Jr. & Stylistics, Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes, BlueMagic, Enchantment and Lenny Williams perform.

DeKalb

Big Peach Sizzler 10K and 5K

7 a.m. 5K, 7:30 a.m. 10K, Monday, Sept. 2. 5K $55-$60, 10K $65-$70. 5K starts on Apple Valley road adjacent to the MARTA parking lot behind the Brookhaven MARTA Station, 4047 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven. 10K starts at the corner of Peachtree Road and Pierce Drive, Chamblee.

Run in your choice of a 5K or 10K in this qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Road Race with all proceeds benefiting BreatheStrong CF, and stay for the post-race biscuits and beer party.

Fernbank … but Later

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30. Nonmembers $22.95, members $15.95. Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300.

Enjoy a fossil-themed night at the museum and learn about dinosaurs and fossils with special activities, check out A Mirror Maze: Numbers in Nature and visit the outdoor exhibit Forest Forms. Adult beverages (for guests 21 and older) and other beverages and snacks will be available for purchase.

Labor Day Weekend Classic Lasershow

10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. attractions, 9:30 p.m. lasershow. Saturday, Aug. 31-Monday, Sept. 2. Lasershow free, $20 one-day parking pass or $40 yearly pass required. Attractions pass $34.99 kids, $39.99 adults, plus tax. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 800-401-2407.

See the return of Stone Mountain Park’s Classic Lasershow followed by an extended fireworks finale.

North Fulton

Carnivorous Plant Workshop and Plant Sale

9 a.m.-noon workshop, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. plant sale. Saturday, Aug. 31. Workshop costs $85 general public, $70 CNC members, including admission to CNC after the event. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

Attend a workshop to learn about carnivorous plants and receive help in propagating many of these plants. You’ll go home with your own mini bog garden. A sale with venus flytraps, pitcher plants, sundews and plants like orchids and perennials that grow well with the carnivorous plants will be held afterward.

Live & Stone Temple Pilots

7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. $41.30 and up. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. 404-733-5010.

See the rock bands Live and Stone Temple Pilots on The Jubilee Tour as they’re joined by Soul Asylum.

City Green Live: Fastball

7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30. Free lawn seating, contact box office for possible reserved table seating. City Green at City Springs, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 770-206-2022.

Enjoy music under the stars from multiplatinum hitmakers Fastball along with Spencer Thomas. Food trucks will be on-site.

Gwinnett

ToonFest

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. Free. 3167 Main St., Duluth. 770-771-3304.

Get free caricatures from local and Georgia-based cartoonists and listen to live music.

A Gametastic Family Night!

6 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30. $7 residents, $19 nonresidents. George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center gym, 55 Buford Hwy. NE, Suwanee. 678-227-0910.

Bring the family to play esports and board games, participate in STEM challenges and make crafts while you eat dinner and dessert.

Monster Jam

1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 and 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1. $35 and up, parking $10. Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. Office: 770-813-7500, tickets: 470-639-8243.

Watch drivers and their 12,000-pound monster trucks battle for the event championship.