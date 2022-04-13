Theater briefs: New play-reading project, Henson auction at Center for Puppetry Arts

The selected plays focus on issues of class, race, privilege, sexuality and societal accountability. They promote human connection. The project founders say the urgency of these stories prompted their action in the wake of the pandemic.

GO BEHIND THE SCENES WITH HENSONS

The Center for Puppetry Arts will host its second annual online fundraiser Call to Auction, May 3-5, and bidders will have the opportunity to win virtual and in-person conversations with members of Jim Henson’s family and other Muppet puppeteers. It is a silent auction featuring items at every price range to encourage widespread participation. Register at puppet.org.

Among the available items:

A Zoom meet-and-greet with Lisa Henson, CEO of The Jim Henson Company and an executive producer of the new “Fraggle Rock” and “The Dark Crystal” streaming TV series.

A Zoom meet-and-greet with Brian Henson, chairman of the board of The Jim Henson Company.

An in-person tour of Jim Henson’s Creature Shop in New York, conducted by Jim Henson Foundation president Cheryl Henson.

A walking tour of New York landmarks significant to Jim Henson, conducted by Heather Henson, founder of IBEX Puppetry and a Jim Henson Company board member.

A Zoom meet-and-greet with a Fraggle and a “Fraggle Rock” prize pack.

Zoom conversations with puppeteers Dave Goelz, Fran Brill and puppet designer Bonnie Erickson.

