The travel list: 13 essential Christmas gifts for travelers

Travel protection. People who make travel plans usually follow through with them, unless something happens. When unexpected moments arise, a yearlong Allianz Annual Travel Insurance Policy offers protection for health, property and trip costs. Four tiers of travel coverage provide various levels of coverage for baggage delay or loss, travel delay and interruption, emergency medical care and transportation as well as rental car damage and theft coverage for domestic and international excursions. Prices vary. allianztravelinsurance.com.

Carry-on stroller. People who travel with young children know the agony of trying to fold a stroller while holding their child, find a boarding pass and actually board the airplane. Make life simpler with a super compact, cabin-approved, fits-in-the-overhead-bin travel stroller that folds with one easy motion. Designed by Silver Cross and aptly named Jet 3, the stroller features a UPF 50+ extendable sun protection canopy and pop-out sun visor, peek-a-boo window, ventilated mesh opening and grows with a child from newborn to toddlers up to 55 pounds. Outside of taking flight, the stroller is equally functional for everyday use as well as placing in a vehicle’s trunk or storing in a closet. $359.99. amazon.com.

Helpful book. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate “The Bushcraft Essentials Field Guild” by Dave Canterbury, which offers practical advice on how to survive in the wild. Readers will find information on how to start a fire, what to pack, first aid tips, where to build a shelter and more. $16.99. barnesandnoble.com.

Clear the air. Travel with a small but effective PureZone mini portable HEPA air purifier from Pure Enrichment which helps to reduce common airborne irritants like dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke and odors. Its lightweight and compact size makes it easy to transport from the office to a hotel or a range of travel settings and conveniently fits on desk tops, tray tables and cup holders, allowing gift recipients to breathe in fresher air while on the go. $39.99. amazon.com.

Stay hydrated. The ever popular drinkware brand, Welly, recently introduced a stainless-steel 12-ounce travel bottle just for kids. Features in adult drink ware such as the triple-walled copper vacuum insulation, which keeps hot or cold drinks up to 24 hours, are replicated in this smaller version. A convenient carry handle, leak-proof spout with a removable straw and slip proof bottom make it convenient for smaller hands to carry and drink. Free custom name engraving also ensures no bottle mix-ups at school or the playground. $30. wellybottle.com.

Hands-free. Store essentials and more in a convertible belt bag from Baggallini which features an adjustable waist belt as well as a crossbody strap for personal convenience and style. Add a phone compartment, zipper pocket, lipstick loop and RFID-protected credit card slots and you’ll arrive at on-the-go organization. $65. baggallini.com.

Listen up. Parents will appreciate the two safe listening modes on the BuddyPhones POP Fun kid-friendly wireless headset which features a built-in microphone, 24-hour battery life and creative graphic stickers that kids can affix to their colorful headset. $39.99. onanoff.com.

Write it down. Round out trips with a Better Every Day journal from Inside Then Out. The thoughtful journal is filled with 365 daily prompts, pre-dated pages to help recipients stay consistent and 10 themes to guide prioritizing. The company also offers blank journals with inspirational covers. $14.95-$39.95. insidethenout.com.

Versatile backpack. Gift a multi-functional backpack that takes adventurers from the office to the outdoors with ease. Available at evo, the backpack features a laptop sleeve, sunglasses/goggles pocket, water bottle storage and is still spacious enough to store necessities like clothes and toiletries. $99.95. evo.com.

The great getaway. Gather family and friends with passports then book a direct flight from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to Grenada and spend the holiday (or a time of your choosing) basking in the sun at Mount Hartman Bay Estate Private Resort. The five-star luxury resort offers all-inclusive rates for groups between 8 and 50 people and accommodation options including a villa, beach house and main property house. Guests can enjoy pools, including a 95-foot one with a swim up bar, hot tub and cool spa plus private beaches. A full staff, including award-winning chefs and butlers, helps to create a true luxe vacation. For more incentive to go, the resort is currently offering 25% off all bookings for 2022 and 2023. Prices vary. mounthartmanbayestate.com.