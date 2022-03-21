The Atlanta Fair is a family affair

Although Chad and June had the same background, they never crossed paths back in those days. Still for both of them, “It’s in your blood. It’s about meeting people and seeing the country. As a kid, what better life can you have than growing up in a carnival with all the rides and people? There weren’t a lot of carnival kids but you met people from all over the country, even the world. The circumstances and scenery were always changing. There was a cook house that would feed us every day so we didn’t have to eat the carnival food.”

Going into each town, he and the other carnival workers had to “fight the stereotypes that people had — like we were less than whatever. But overall there was a great group of really neat people.”

Those who worked the carnival with his parents were either life-time carnies or “kids out of high school who signed up for a year to travel, earn some money and have experiences.” Romances, he says, while they happened, weren’t the norm.

Caption Anna Young, 12, serves up some cool lemonade at her parent’s food concession, Young’s Famous Chicken n Fries. Photo by Grady McGill Credit: Grady McGill Credit: Grady McGill Caption Anna Young, 12, serves up some cool lemonade at her parent’s food concession, Young’s Famous Chicken n Fries. Photo by Grady McGill Credit: Grady McGill Credit: Grady McGill

It looks as if the Youngs may have at least one child with carnival fever. Both their children, Alex, 15, and Anna, 12, now work in the family’s concession stand, Young’s Famous Chicken n Fries. Anna, a budding baker, wants her own baked goods booth next year. “The fair is a happy place. I like it. It was stressful the first day but now I really like coming here.”

There isn’t any difference if the carnival is in the country or city, he says. The Atlanta Fair, which is owned by Peachtree Rides, is located across the highway from the old Turner Field on Central Avenue. There are plenty of rides for kiddies but more family rides such as the ferris wheel, bumper cars and merry go round than at other fairs, he says. The heart-stopping rides include the Nemesis 360, which revolves around three axles to a height of 78 feet, the Ring-of-Fire and the Flying Dutchman.

Caption Dniqua Swindell enjoys the funnel cake at the Atlanta Fair. Photo by Grady McGill Credit: Grady McGill Credit: Grady McGill Caption Dniqua Swindell enjoys the funnel cake at the Atlanta Fair. Photo by Grady McGill Credit: Grady McGill Credit: Grady McGill

Of course, food is a big part of a fair and funnel cakes, chicken on a stick and loaded fries are still fan favorites. This year there is a new concession stand, Sharon’s Diner, named after the late wife of the carnival’s owner, Ray Guthrie.

Caption Sharon’s Diner is new to this year. Photo by Grady McGill Credit: Grady McGill Credit: Grady McGill Caption Sharon’s Diner is new to this year. Photo by Grady McGill Credit: Grady McGill Credit: Grady McGill

Guthrie, who grew up in southeastern Kentucky, loved when the carnival came to his small town of Middlesboro. The carnival bug must have bit him because, after graduating from college, he partnered with his brother Pat in the Guthrie Shows. After five years, Pat started a three-ring circus while Ray formed Derby State Shows that played fairs and festivals in Kentucky, Georgia, West Virginia and Tennessee. In 1885 he formed a second show, Peachtree Rides, and expanded it to include more than 50 rides, games and food.

Caption William Adams III runs the goldfish booth and has worked carnivals for several years. Photo by Grady McGill Credit: Grady McGill Credit: Grady McGill Caption William Adams III runs the goldfish booth and has worked carnivals for several years. Photo by Grady McGill Credit: Grady McGill Credit: Grady McGill

The Atlanta Fair will pull up stakes April 10 but stays in the area (it makes a return visit Oct. 7-Nov. 6). The carnival (not the name Atlanta Fair) will travel to more than 30 other fairs around the area including Dunwoody Lemonade Days (April 20-24), Cartersville’s Pioneer Days (Sept. 3-6) and the Northeast Georgia Regional State Fair (Sept. 9-17).

Whether kids of all ages go to the fair for the rides, cotton candy or to win a goldfish in a bag by throwing ping pong balls into a jar, it’s all the same, says Young. “Kids are kids.”

IF YOU GO

Atlanta Fair

Through April 10. $2-$8 admission; individual ride tickets $1.25; $25 for 25 ride tickets; $25 for unlimited arm bands. 688 Central Ave. SW, Atlanta. atlantafair.net.