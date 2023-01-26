The ‘American Idol of ballet’ returns to Atlanta

Auditions will be held at the Georgia Institute of Technology’s Ferst Center for the Arts (349 Ferst Drive, Atlanta) at 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28. The auditions are available to be viewed for free on YAGP’s website and social media platforms. On Saturday, the awards ceremony for the competition will be held at 9 p.m.

On Jan. 29, YAGP will host several masterclasses from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Atlanta Ballet’s Michael C. Carlos Dance Center at 1695 Marietta Blvd. in Atlanta.