The 2023 Valentine’s Day gift guide: Presents for the people you love

Hug it out. Feel satisfied during naps or at night with a Bearaby Cuddler ergonomic body pillow which cradles the shape of your body, like a hug. This is a great gift for singles who want something warm to hold at night; couples can get creative and position it for their comfort or to create a little space from toddlers who refuse to sleep in their own beds. Additionally, therapeutic benefits can include reduced stress, join, neck or back pain which makes the pillow practical and purposeful. $328. bearaby.com.

For the love of DIY. For those who prefer a hands-on activity with lush results, give the gift of a new skill with a build-your-own bouquet workshop at Bellyard Hotel. Hosted by Full Bloom by Lauren, DIY lovers will be able to select stems to create customized bouquets. No RSVP required. Each stem will be $3-$8. 4-8 p.m. Feb. 14. 1 Interlock Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-806-8333, bellyardhotel.com.

Flower power. Keep the gift classic with a beautiful bouquet of flowers, just for Valentine’s Day, from JJ’s Flower Shop. Festive arrangements like Cupid Kiss and the large bunch feature striking blooms and greenery such as sumptuous roses, orchids and anthurium, packaged in layers of tissue with a ribbon or overflowing from a ceramic vessel. Available for in-shop pickup or delivery Feb. 10-14. $102-$382. 675 Ponce City Market, Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta. 678-283-5407, jjsflowershop.com.

Hot and cold. Lovers with an appreciation of ice cream will delight in the Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 XL Ice Cream Maker which creates customizable treats like sorbet, gelato, Italian ice, slushies, frozen yogurt and of course, ice cream, in three easy steps. Containers, lids and the paddle are dishwasher safe, which makes cleaning easy and leaves more time for snuggling and feeding your sweetheart all night for many days to come. $249.99. ninjakitchen.com

Gold rush. Designed to shine bright and last forever, just like love, the Serena Williams Jewelry collection features a pair of diamond “Unstoppable” tilted-heart drop earrings in 10K yellow gold and 1/5 carat total weight diamonds. The motivating sentiment and compliment is inscribed on each side of the pair. Whether she’s your significant other, mother or other important woman in your life, these earrings will remind her of how treasured she is wherever she goes. $399. serenawilliamsjewelry.com.

Colorful earrings. Bright, bold, heart-shaped high-quality leather earrings make a fashion statement this Valentine’s Day and become a playful accessory to complement outfits year-round. Made for pierced ears by Glad & Young Studio, each lightweight pair features brass jump rings, steel backs and is offered in seven colors including pink, green and yellow. $26. Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. gladandyoungstudio.com.

Sweet things. When it’s time to bite into something deliciously sweet, opt for a dozen Valentine’s-themed cupcakes in a heart-shaped box, courtesy Georgetown Cupcake. Flavors include a sweetheart strawberry lava fudge cupcake, red velvet, “xo” vanilla and baby pink buttercream plus a “be mine” peanut butter fudge. $48. 267 E. Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 404-257-6502, georgetowncupcake.com.

Get comfy. She will enjoy slipping into something soft and comfortable thanks to a pair of 100 percent organic cotton pajamas, made for languidly lounging at home. The matching top and bottom jammies are available in red as well as seven other colors; sizes range from extra small to double extra-large to accommodate a variety of body shapes. Available at City Threads. $47.99-$79.99. citythreads.com.

Message on a bottle. Raise your favorite person’s spirits even more (you’re a gift to them, right?) with a personalized engraved message on a bottle of Atlanta Vodka, Peach Flavored Vodka, Nouveau Gin, Bourbon Whiskey or Peach Amaro. Available at Distillery of Modern Art, which produces in-house distilled liquors, the up-to-five-word phase can be as simple as “I love you”, “Cheers to more good times” or a coded message only the recipient will be able to decipher. Each spirit bottle is $25-$35; engraving is an additional $50. 2197 Irvindale Way, Chamblee. 404-482-2663, distilleryofmodernart.com.