The 2021 Christmas gift list: Luxury and aspirational gifts

Plan a staycation at Loews Atlanta in Midtown or visit their Miami or Nashville property for a relaxing getaway this holiday season.
Plan a staycation at Loews Atlanta in Midtown or visit their Miami or Nashville property for a relaxing getaway this holiday season.

By Carolyn Desalu, For the AJC
30 minutes ago

For those with big budgets and willing to splurge this Christmas, give gifts that are luxurious, aspirational and feature dazzling, fast and relaxing characteristics. Present bestie or a significant other with an adults-only Caribbean getaway to slow down and enjoy quiet time somewhere warm. Adorn a dining table with wine and an accompanying holder that’s a work of art. The gift of a robotic mop and vacuum saves time by doing the job. Discover luxury gift options from seven companies and hopefully, at least one item or trip will have your name on it. As always, check travel requirements and safety protocols so everyone can safely enjoy the festivities in peace.

The Hadean Carbon Street by Evolve Skateboards allows skateboarders to ride a skateboard up to 40 miles and customize features.

The Hadean Carbon Street by Evolve Skateboards allows skateboarders to ride a skateboard up to 40 miles and customize features.
The Hadean Carbon Street by Evolve Skateboards allows skateboarders to ride a skateboard up to 40 miles and customize features.

On a roll. Skateboard aficionados will appreciate the Hadean Carbon Street by Evolve Skateboards which has a top speed of 31 miles per hour and a range of up to 40 miles. This present packs a bevy of bells and whistles including a remote with smart features such as four adjustable speed modes, light adjustments and board diagnostics plus in-app customization. The skateboard is also versatile enough for use on all-terrain and street surfaces so gift recipients can roll out upon receipt. $2,899. evolveskateboardsusa.com.

A ruby red wine holder is a statement and functional piece.

A ruby red wine holder is a statement and functional piece.
A ruby red wine holder is a statement and functional piece.

A sight to behold. The Ruby by Double Diamond and Joe Doucet holiday gift set is both a functional wine holder and a contemporary work of art. The wine holder envelops a bottle of wine at an angle, making it ideal for showcasing a premium vintage during dinner or any holiday gathering. The holder is paired with a bottle of Double Diamond 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon which features flavorful notes of black currant, blackberry reduction and allspice. After celebrating, replace and display another bottle of a favored libation. Gift set, $225; wine only, $80. doublediamondwines.com.

Head to St. Croix sandy white beaches, Caribbean cuisine, spa services, golfing, swimming and more on this warm weather island.

Head to St. Croix sandy white beaches, Caribbean cuisine, spa services, golfing, swimming and more on this warm weather island.
Head to St. Croix sandy white beaches, Caribbean cuisine, spa services, golfing, swimming and more on this warm weather island.

A great getaway. Plan a luxurious last-minute holiday getaway or a warm weather week in the new year with a trip to St. Croix, a Caribbean island that’s part of the United States Virgin Islands territory so U.S. citizens can travel sans passport. Stay at Divi Carina Bay Beach Resort and Casino, an adults-only, all-inclusive hotel that’s ideal for girlfriend getaways and couples who need time to connect and refresh. The resort officially opens Feb. 1, 2022, but guests can reserve a room or suite during the soft launch period and experience oceanfront rooms; fishing, diving and snorkeling trips; and of course, languidly lounge on a sandy white beach. Families can indulge in comfort and lavishness at The Buccaneer Beach and Golf Resort which sits on 340 tropical acres so there’s enough space for parents and kids to partake in horseback riding, kayaking, swimming, golf, tennis, spa services and fitness activities. Winter on the island sees temperatures in the 72-85 range and direct flights to St. Croix are available from Atlanta so travel is not a hassle. Prices vary. visitusvi.com.

Let a Roborock vacuum and mop do some of the housework this Christmas and beyond.

Let a Roborock vacuum and mop do some of the housework this Christmas and beyond.
Let a Roborock vacuum and mop do some of the housework this Christmas and beyond.

Time saver. Spend more time on leisure, self-care or with loved ones and less time doing household chores with the Roborock S7+, a sonic robot that vacuums and mops. The vacuum features carpet recognition technology so it transitions from vacuuming to mopping floors and even scrubbing tough coffee spills or mud the dog tracked inside. The auto-empty dock feature automatically empties dirt for up to 120 days and when it is time to discard, pull it to seal shut. This gift makes someone’s life easier. Available at Walmart. $949.98. walmart.com.

Cozy up around a fire pit for and keep warm with space to prop everyone’s feet.

Cozy up around a fire pit for and keep warm with space to prop everyone’s feet.
Cozy up around a fire pit for and keep warm with space to prop everyone’s feet.

Fire it up. Gather outdoors throughout winter with a fire kettle and boot stand which provides warmth and a place to prop shoe and boot-covered feet. The kettle rim is big enough for up to 10 persons to warm their feet and small enough to fit in a backyard so eating, drinking and merry conversations can be celebrated outside this year. Available at Sea Island Forge, a Georgia-based company. $2,900. seaislandforge.com.

Plan a staycation at Loews Atlanta in Midtown or visit their Miami or Nashville property for a relaxing getaway this holiday season.

Plan a staycation at Loews Atlanta in Midtown or visit their Miami or Nashville property for a relaxing getaway this holiday season.
Plan a staycation at Loews Atlanta in Midtown or visit their Miami or Nashville property for a relaxing getaway this holiday season.

Suite deals. Create a new holiday tradition of a weekend away while remaining local. Loews Atlanta in Midtown offers a grande suite promotion which includes a $50 daily dining credit, making it easy to get away and rest pre- or post-holiday season. For folks looking for warm weather, beach fun and the excitement of Miami nightlife, head to Loews Miami for the studio suite deal which includes a generous daily dining credit of $125. In approximately 3.5 hours, road trippers can drive to the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee, to indulge in luxury music-inspired designer suites. Each property requires a minimum of a two-night stay and rates start at $550 per night. loewshotels.com.

A diamond necklace is a beautiful gift that can be worn throughout the holiday season and any special occasion.

A diamond necklace is a beautiful gift that can be worn throughout the holiday season and any special occasion.
A diamond necklace is a beautiful gift that can be worn throughout the holiday season and any special occasion.

Shine bright. Gift her with a diamond necklace from Universal Diamonds. The circular 18k white gold halo-style pendant delicately hangs on a chain which features round diamonds in the halo making it a dazzling piece of jewelry for years to come. This can also be a generational gift, passed down as a special present to future family members. $1,500. 3344 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-237-1050, universaldiamond.com.

