The 2021 Christmas gift guide: Gifts for the home

Caption A catchall tray from Rifle Paper Co. makes organizing small items easier. / Courtesy of Rifle Paper Co. Credit: Handout

Hold it. Keep keys, coins, jewelry and small tchotchkes in one place with a porcelain dish featuring a colorful botanical theme and a gold metallic rim. The dish can be used in the living room, bedroom, office or just about anywhere a little extra organization is needed. Available at Rifle Paper Co. $25. riflepaperco.com

Caption Winter nights are warmer with a wearable hoodie or heated blanket from Bedsure. / Courtesy of Bedsure Credit: Bedsure

Warm up. Slip into something warm and cozy with a wearable blanket hoodie by Bedsure which features Sherpa fleece and a kangaroo pocket big enough to hold a mobile phone, television remote and snacks. The long length ensures full-body coverage while ribbed cuffs keep the sleeves in place. For folks who want to get comfy, opt for the low-voltage faux fur heated blanket, which offers multiple heat settings and an automatic timer when things get hot. Available on Amazon. Blanket hoodie, $39.99 - $59.99; heated blanket, $79.99. amazon.com

Caption Felt pillows are cozy for relaxing or adding a pop of color to a couch or chair. / Photo courtesy of Graf Lantz Credit: Handout

Pillow talk. A soft felt pillow is a comfy addition to anyone’s home and Graf Lantz offers one with contrasting colors (mahogany and granite and charcoal and granite color combinations are available) and a stylish tanned leather handle. Each pillow is water-resistant and features a plush insert, making it ideal for all the places gift recipients want to add a pop of color or get comfortable. $225. graf-lantz.com

Caption Toast to the Christmas season and beyond with peach-colored tumblers from Cravings by Chrissy Teigen. / Courtesy of Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Credit: Handout

Drink up. Cravings by Chrissy Teigen’s Kiss My Peach four tumbler set is a great present for everyone who considers themselves a Georgia peach. The textured tumblers are peach-colored and can be used for everyday drinks or special occasions. $32. cravingsbychrissyteigen.com

Caption A bidet toilet seat cover from Fluidmaster can make going to the bathroom a cleaner experience. / Courtesy of Fluidmaster Credit: Handout

Clean up. Customize bathroom breaks with the Soft Spa 9500 electric bidet by Fluidmaster, which features front and rear cleaning cycles with water temperature and pressure controls, adjustable dryer speeds, deodorizer and night light. The bidet seat is ergonomically designed for comfort, ideal for those who like to sit and read, text or enjoy alone time while handling their other personal business. $399.99. shop.fluidmaster.com

Sweet scents. The holiday season will smell delectable with peppermint kiss or spiced shortbread scented Bling candles. Available at Lemon Drop Gifts, the candles can burn for up to 60 hours and include a complimentary holiday-themed gift photo note for an extra personal touch. $20. lemondropgifts.com