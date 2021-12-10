The 2021 Christmas gift guide: Gifts for the home

Items for the home can have a lasting impression beyond the season. This gift guide features products from seven brands, running the gamut from practical and functional to fun presents. There are things to keep everyone warm and cozy and others to keep the home a little more organized. Continue reading to find just the right present for family, friends and significant others.
Credit: Handout
What’s cooking. Atlanta-based vegan chef Jamila Crawford Pecou’s cookbook “EARTHCANDY: Vibrant, Versatile, Vegan” features more than two dozen recipes, tips for stocking a vegan pantry and adding healthy meals to any diet. It also includes a forward by actor, rapper and activist Common. There will be just enough cooks in the kitchen with the addition of a 90-minute virtual cooking class with Crawford Pecou, who will help recipients prepare one recipe from the book. Cookbook, $29.95; culinary package, $150. earthcandyarts.com
Credit: Peter Krasilnikoff
Money talks. Decorate baby’s room with a mirror-polished, stainless steel, elephant-shaped bank aptly called Moneyphant. Available at Georg Jensen, the bank also features a mini nesting elephant comprised of solid oak. Opt for engraving to include important family names or dates. $109. georgjensen.com
Credit: Handout
Hold it. Keep keys, coins, jewelry and small tchotchkes in one place with a porcelain dish featuring a colorful botanical theme and a gold metallic rim. The dish can be used in the living room, bedroom, office or just about anywhere a little extra organization is needed. Available at Rifle Paper Co. $25. riflepaperco.com
Credit: Bedsure
Warm up. Slip into something warm and cozy with a wearable blanket hoodie by Bedsure which features Sherpa fleece and a kangaroo pocket big enough to hold a mobile phone, television remote and snacks. The long length ensures full-body coverage while ribbed cuffs keep the sleeves in place. For folks who want to get comfy, opt for the low-voltage faux fur heated blanket, which offers multiple heat settings and an automatic timer when things get hot. Available on Amazon. Blanket hoodie, $39.99 - $59.99; heated blanket, $79.99. amazon.com
Credit: Handout
Pillow talk. A soft felt pillow is a comfy addition to anyone’s home and Graf Lantz offers one with contrasting colors (mahogany and granite and charcoal and granite color combinations are available) and a stylish tanned leather handle. Each pillow is water-resistant and features a plush insert, making it ideal for all the places gift recipients want to add a pop of color or get comfortable. $225. graf-lantz.com
Credit: Handout
Drink up. Cravings by Chrissy Teigen’s Kiss My Peach four tumbler set is a great present for everyone who considers themselves a Georgia peach. The textured tumblers are peach-colored and can be used for everyday drinks or special occasions. $32. cravingsbychrissyteigen.com
Credit: Handout
Clean up. Customize bathroom breaks with the Soft Spa 9500 electric bidet by Fluidmaster, which features front and rear cleaning cycles with water temperature and pressure controls, adjustable dryer speeds, deodorizer and night light. The bidet seat is ergonomically designed for comfort, ideal for those who like to sit and read, text or enjoy alone time while handling their other personal business. $399.99. shop.fluidmaster.com
Sweet scents. The holiday season will smell delectable with peppermint kiss or spiced shortbread scented Bling candles. Available at Lemon Drop Gifts, the candles can burn for up to 60 hours and include a complimentary holiday-themed gift photo note for an extra personal touch. $20. lemondropgifts.com
