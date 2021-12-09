The 2021 Christmas gift guide: Gifts for him and her and some for both

Hot stuff. Take movie night to the next level with fragrant candles inspired by movie genres, including rom-coms, Old Hollywood and fantasy. Available from Mise en Scènt, each hand-poured candle sets the scene for silver screen nights and more. $36. miseenscent.com

Eye see you. She’ll look and feel merry and bright after a good night’s rest. Present her with a silk-like, satin-feel sleep mask printed with the phrase “Brightening My Outlook” from Private Practice by Dr. Koo. The mask is accompanied by a replenishing eye serum which helps brighten under the eyes and boost collagen production to create a smoother look while reducing puffiness. $150. drkooskincare.com

Gifts for him

Full deck. The man who likes to play games will appreciate a stainless steel travel card case with a leather fastener, plus a full deck of playing cards. Available from Georg Jensen, the mirror-polish finished case can be personalized with his name or favorite phrase. $59. georgjensen.com

Flavor and philanthropy. Home cooks will enjoy spicing up dishes with a discovery gift from Outside Table. The set features a bottle of Sunday sauce, an organic barbecue sauce and three jars of organic seasonings. Started by a husband and wife team, the brand’s products are gluten-free, dairy-free, non-GMO, soy- and nut-free and certified organic. A portion of each sale is donated to LIFT, an organization dedicated to helping people out of generational poverty and Determined to Succeed, a college access program for first-generation college students. $45. outsidetable.com

Hear this. Portable hive speakers make it easy for him to listen to sounds of the holiday season or any of his favorite tunes, podcasts or shows. Available at Tommy Bahama, the speakers feature a tropical theme with waves, a pineapple and palm trees, perfect for adding to his festive mood. The speaker, which has a built-in subwoofer and is wall mountable, can be used as an individual unit or paired with another speaker to boost sound and really get the party started at work or home. $64.50. tommybahama.com

Gifts for him and her

Games people play. The “Love is Blind” board game, by Spin Master Games and based on the popular dating show on Netflix, doesn’t require logging in or swiping right. Played in pairs, the game can see players proposing to their best match or moving into apartments to further test their compatibility with questions like “Do you want kids?”. After acquiring a series of hearts, the winning couple can say “I do” and live happily ever after sans marriage and wedding costs. Best for players 17 years old and older. $16.99. walmart.com.

Strings attached. Cook up delectable dishes and keep clothes clean with an apron collaboration by Hedley & Bennett and Kalamata’s Kitchen. The apron features contrasting color and adjustable ties, as well as three patch pockets to hold kitchen tools, Grandma’s recipe card or even your phone. This gift gives back as well: Kalamata’s Kitchen will donate $35 from each apron purchased to No Kid Hungry, an organization that works to solve problems of hunger and poverty. $85. kalamataskitchen.com