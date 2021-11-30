The 2021 Christmas gift guide: 8 presents teens will appreciate

Take a spin. Big kids can ride around in a Segway C20 electric kick scooter, available at Target. Features include a battery that lasts up to five hours, a maximum speed of 12.4 miles per hour, three different ride modes, ambient lighting to help kids find their way home when the sun sets and hand brakes. The scooter can accommodate a rider up to 165 pounds making transport easy. Parents will like it as well since the scooter folds up with a one-step action which translates into minimal space for storing in their kiddo’s room or the garage. While this item is listed in the teens gift guide, the recommended age for riders is age 10 and up. $279.99. target.com.

Home studio. Social media videos and perfectly posed pictures are practically a requisite for teens and to help them produce the aforementioned, gift them with the Tzumi on-air multimedia station featuring a dual phone tripod stand, 8-inch LED ring light with three modes and 10 brightness levels, extendable selfie stick and more. Available at Macy’s, this unit can be used by individuals or content-producing teams to create images and videos that highlight each person’s best features. $29.99. macys.com.

Modern girl. Today’s teen is a fun, fabulous and fearless fashionista who loves to smell good too. The 2.7 ounce Very Good Girl eau de parfum by Carolina Herrera presents in a stunning red stiletto-inspired shoe-shaped bottle which doubles as avant-garde room décor. Fragrant notes of redcurrant, rose and vanilla blend together to create a playful yet mysterious aroma whether she’s hanging out with friends or prepping for a special occasion. Available at Macy’s. $132. macys.com.

Go for a ride. Teens can rev up and ride out with an eFTR Mini from Indian Motorcycle. While the design is inspired by the full-size adult motorcycle, this smaller and lighter version features a high-quality, durable steel tube frame construction, 24-volt rechargeable battery which runs up to 30 minutes, maximum speed of 14 miles per hour and rear brakes when it’s time to curtail the joyriding. This mini motorcycle, which accommodates a maximum weight of 140 pounds, is ideal for entry-level riders and those who want to cruise around the block or the great outdoors with parents. Recommended for ages 13 and up. $514.99 and up. indianmotorcycle.com.

Make your moooove. Adults like to tell kids not to be part of the herd but with the family board game, Herd Mentality, that is exactly the objective. Players can flip over questions and write down answers they anticipate everyone else wrote to be part of the herd. Participants with standalone answers receive a pink cow and have no chance of winning until they can pass it on to the next person with non-majority response. Ideal for 4-20 players. Available at Amazon. $20. amazon.com.

Designer wheels. Participants can design and build their own skateboard during one three-hour studio class at the Museum of Design Atlanta (MODA). Young designers and skateboard adventurers will add trucks and wheels to a deck, customize the grip tape and apply colorful graphics to reflect their personalities. While the main event is building the skateboard, participants will also learn about the history of skateboarding, making this gift educational and entertaining. In-person sessions available noon-3 p.m. Dec. 27 or Jan. 2. Recommended for ages 11-17. $125 each session. 1315 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-979-6455, museumofdesign.org.