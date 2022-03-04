Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre cancels shows but celebrates new home

The good news is that the company’s intrepid dancers recently rolled up their Marley floor at the Westside Cultural Arts Center, their home for the last five years, and moved to a space three times larger at the TULA Arts Center in Buckhead. They are in the 7,700 square foot space formerly occupied by MOCA GA, now located in a different area of the building. (There’s been an exodus of art galleries from that building recently, including September Gray, which is now located on Miami Circle.) In true Terminus fashion, the dancers themselves did an initial build out of the space, with more renovations and upgrades in the works.

“We’re incredibly excited,” says Welker. “It allows us an amazing opportunity for further growth of our creative repertoire, of the school, and the possibility of more intown shows.”