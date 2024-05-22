Georgia Entertainment Scene

Tara extends run of documentary on folk artist Nellie Mae Rowe

The late creative also will be honored in June with historic marker in her Vinings neighborhood
"This World Is Not My Own" is an artful account of the life of visionary self-taught Georgia artist Nellie Mae Rowe. In a scene from the film, now playing at The Tara, an animated Rowe (right) works on a drawing at her cluttered house while her gallerist and advocate Judith Alexander wanders into the frame. Photo: Petter Ringbom

Credit: Petter Ringbom

Credit: Petter Ringbom

"This World Is Not My Own" is an artful account of the life of visionary self-taught Georgia artist Nellie Mae Rowe. In a scene from the film, now playing at The Tara, an animated Rowe (right) works on a drawing at her cluttered house while her gallerist and advocate Judith Alexander wanders into the frame. Photo: Petter Ringbom
By
34 minutes ago

Vinings resident Nellie Mae Rowe, who worked as a domestic most of her adulthood, turned to painting and sculpture full-time in her 60s and enjoyed a remarkable late-in-life career.

Her work was collected by the High Museum of Art, New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, the DeYoung Museum in San Francisco, the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, the Tate in London and other institutions.

She transformed the yard of her Vinings bungalow into an art garden, and stuffed it with handmade dolls, statues composed of chewing gum and assemblages. The interior of the home was also full of her wildly colorful drawn and painted art.

Rowe died in 1982. Her life was celebrated in a detailed retrospective at the High Museum of Art in 2021, “Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe,” and in the innovative documentary film, “This World Is Not My Own — The Limitless Story of Nellie Mae Rowe.”

ExploreQuirky film tells the story of Atlanta folk artist Nellie Mae Rowe

The prizewinning film premiered at the South by Southwest festival and the Atlanta Film Festival last year and opened in U.S. theaters this month.

Atlanta’s the Tara, where it has been playing exclusively since May 17, has announced that it is extending the run of “This World Is Not My Own” through May 30.

ExploreReview: “Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe” an exquisite undertaking

In June, Rowe will receive another honor when a historical marker will be dedicated in her old neighborhood. Her house on Paces Ferry Road in Vinings fell victim to development long ago and was replaced by the Hotel Indigo. The marker was created by the Georgia Historical Society, with the support of the Judith Alexander Foundation and the Vinings Village Homeowners Association.

NOW SHOWING

“This World Is Not My Own — The Limitless Story of Nellie Mae Rowe”

Extended through May 30 at the Tara, 2345 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. 470-567-1968, taraatlanta.com

About the Author

Follow Bo Emerson on twitter

Bo Emerson is an Atlanta native and a long-time AJC feature and news writer.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

OPINION
Ex-Lt. Gov. Duncan: 3 ways fellow Republicans reacted to my Biden endorsement1h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Giuliani barred from accusing Fulton County election workers of fraud
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rep. Carter rails against federal ‘propaganda’ over Okefenokee mine
1h ago

Credit: AP

High price of diabetes drugs deprives poor of effective treatment

Credit: AP

High price of diabetes drugs deprives poor of effective treatment

Credit: Disney

Interview: Georgia’s Will Moseley was OK finishing second on ‘American Idol’
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Disney

Interview: Georgia’s Will Moseley was OK finishing second on ‘American Idol’
2h ago
Don Cheadle’s Marvel movie ‘Armor Wars’ is back on track for 2025
Atlanta anchor Blair Miller advocates for adopted son after sister is killed
Featured

Credit: Disney

Interview: Georgia’s Will Moseley was OK finishing second on ‘American Idol’
2h ago
A roundup of every congressional primary race in Georgia
Track the Georgia presidential primary election results