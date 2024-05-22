Tara extends run of documentary on folk artist Nellie Mae Rowe

Vinings resident Nellie Mae Rowe, who worked as a domestic most of her adulthood, turned to painting and sculpture full-time in her 60s and enjoyed a remarkable late-in-life career.

Her work was collected by the High Museum of Art, New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, the DeYoung Museum in San Francisco, the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, the Tate in London and other institutions.

She transformed the yard of her Vinings bungalow into an art garden, and stuffed it with handmade dolls, statues composed of chewing gum and assemblages. The interior of the home was also full of her wildly colorful drawn and painted art.