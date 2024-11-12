Things to Do
Things to Do

SweetWater 420 Fest back in 2025 with Cypress Hill, Drive-By Truckers

Other artists on the bill include Marcus King, Greensky Bluegrass and the Revivalists from April 18-20.
2024 SweetWater 420 Fest, Stage. (Courtesy of SweetWater Brewing)

Handout

Handout

2024 SweetWater 420 Fest, Stage. (Courtesy of SweetWater Brewing) (Handout)
By
16 minutes ago

SweetWater 420 Fest is returning in 2025 with a lineup mixing classic and more current jam bands, hip-hop, rock and Americana acts including Cypress Hill, the Revivalists, Greensky Bluegrass, Drive-By Truckers and Marcus King.

The festival, which debuted in 2005, is returning to Kirkwood’s Pullman Yards, where it moved last year. Tickets are on sale now starting at $60 for a three-day pass at sweetwater420fest.com and will take place April 18 to April 20, 2025. (April 20, of course, is considered a celebration of cannabis culture.)

The organizers this year have opened ticket sales more than four months in advance, giving them far more time to sell tickets than last year, when they made the lineup announcement just nine weeks before the actual festival. When advance tickets fell short, the festival decided to drop some major acts like Black Pumas and Beck and make the festival free, save for a donation to the Waterkeeper Alliance, a longtime nonprofit group that protects rivers, lakes and other water bodies around the world.

ExploreWhy did SweetWater 420 Fest 2024 have to scale back?

Last year’s two-day event drew 16,000 people. This year, SweetWater has returned to three days.

“We created a hell of a music festival last year,” said Patrick Clark, SweetWater senior manager for sponsorships and experiential, “but we want to create a community festival and a festival driven to support our green initiatives at the company.”

Added Evan Woolard, SweetWater senior brand manager: “Our goal is to bring those 16,000 people back and with the third day, add a few more believers to the festival so we can keep the momentum going.”

The festival is adding a VIP stage for up to 2,800 concertgoers willing to pay for a $240 three-day pass. Several acts will do special acoustic sets for the VIPs.

Woolard said this year’s music line up “is very much tied to our roots, tied to artists you’ve seen at 420 Fest before” like the Revivalists and Cypress Hill, who will perform on April 20. Clark is excited to see Sierra Hull, a mandolin player and Grammy-nominated folk artist.

Sweetwater 420 Fest 2025 will feature Cypress Hill, Drive-By Truckers and the Revivalists from April 18-20, 2025. SWEETWATER 420

SWEETWATER 420

icon to expand image

SWEETWATER 420

Organizers are also creating a beer garden featuring not just SweetWater 420 beers but beers from sister breweries from around the country.

“At the end of the day, it’s a celebration of our craft beer culture,” said Prinze Pinakatt, chief growth officer for New York City-based Tilray Brands, which has owned SweetWater 420 since 2020. Tilray owns several breweries nationwide.

They are adding a bike and scooter valet and are encouraging people to use ride sharing and MARTA since parking is limited.

California hip-hop group Cypress Hill in 2024 publicity photo. (Photo credit to Eitan Miskevich)

(Photo credit to Eitan Miskevich)

icon to expand image

(Photo credit to Eitan Miskevich)

SweetWater 420 Fest began in Oakhurst with 3,000 attendees in 2005. It then spent several years at Candler Park.

At its peak, the festival was held at spacious Centennial Olympic Park, drawing tens of thousands of people. But the organizers moved to SweetWater 420′s own personal brewery property in 2023, shrinking its footprint and lineup significantly, citing safety issues. The move may have been tied to ongoing legal fallout from a 2014 ruling, which made it harder for Georgia organizers to ban firearms at short-term private events held on public land.

It also moved because Centennial Olympic Park’s owner, the Georgia World Congress Center, decided to stop pursuing festivals on its property and did not renew its contract with SweetWater.

In the liner notes to the recent reissue of "Southern Rock Opera," Patterson Hood (second from left) wrote, "Instead of performing it as if it’s still 2000AD, we want to make it our own reflecting who we all are now in 2024."

Photo by Andy Tenille

icon to expand image

Photo by Andy Tenille

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

GETZIMAGES

An illuminating guide to Atlanta’s holiday lights
Placeholder Image

Photo courtesy of Hot Sauce Fest ATL/Dani Smith

Hot Sauce Fest ATL brings the heat and entertainment
Placeholder Image

Courtesy of Savannah Technical College

November 2024 restaurant news from the Georgia coast
Placeholder Image

Michael Schwarz

The Pink Pig returns again, now at the Georgia Festival of Trees in Duluth
The Latest
Placeholder Image

GETZIMAGES

An illuminating guide to Atlanta’s holiday lights
Hot Sauce Fest ATL brings the heat and entertainment
Cyndi Lauper’s farewell Atlanta stop shows her true colors and more
Featured
Placeholder Image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

Donald Trump is likely to look to Georgia as he builds out his White House team
Delta fliers try new tactics to reach elite SkyMiles status. You can too
Cyndi Lauper’s farewell Atlanta stop shows her true colors and more