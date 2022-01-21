Sweetwater 420 adds more acts to the spring lineup

“We just weren’t in the right spot yet from a COVID perspective. Now there’s a pent-up demand for people to celebrate life, which is really positive,” fest owner Jennifer Bensch said at the time. The three-day event happens April 29-May 1, 2022. Remaining three-day tickets are $128-$226, with a very limited number of VIP passes still available.

The festival will offer multiple stages, a craft and artist market, a large food court with a variety of options, a non-profit area called Planet 420, and a 5k road race that will end with a cold glass of Sweetwater brew.