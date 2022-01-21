Sweetwater 420 adds more acts to the spring lineup

Though most of the lineup for this year’s Sweetwater 420 Fest was announced last fall, today brought news of two new names near the top of the bill: Gov’t Mule and Thievery Corporation.
Those two acts join headliners Oysterhead, the Trey Anastasio Band, the String Cheese Incident, Snoop Dogg and Umphrey’s McGee.
The festival is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. After canceling and re-booking artists for Sweetwater 420 Fest in 2020 and in 2021, fest organizers announced in October that the event would return in spring 2022.
“We just weren’t in the right spot yet from a COVID perspective. Now there’s a pent-up demand for people to celebrate life, which is really positive,” fest owner Jennifer Bensch said at the time. The three-day event happens April 29-May 1, 2022. Remaining three-day tickets are $128-$226, with a very limited number of VIP passes still available.
The festival will offer multiple stages, a craft and artist market, a large food court with a variety of options, a non-profit area called Planet 420, and a 5k road race that will end with a cold glass of Sweetwater brew.
Find out more about the festival and get tickets at sweetwater420fest.com.
About the Author