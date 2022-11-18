Surprises abound in these 9 Advent calendars

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

The smell goods. Candles can create a warm, relaxing atmosphere, and Apotheke offers a limited-edition Advent calendar featuring 12 of its best-selling fragrances like hinoki lavender, blackberry honey and cardamon chestnut in mini-candle tins. Each candle burns up to 15 hours. To add more fragrances to personal spaces, opt for the 25-piece calendar, filled with candles in various sizes, diffusers and accoutrements like a candle snuffer, trimmer and match set. $98-$210. apothekeco.com.

Festive decorations. Start a new family tradition by adding festive, petite-sized holiday ornaments to a tree or around the home with the Old World Christmas 24-piece Advent calendar. Designs range from gingerbread people and Santa to snowflakes and stockings stuffed with teddy bears and candy canes. After the holiday season, store each ornament and plan to decorate with them again for years. $49.99. oldworldchristmas.com.

Box of jewels. Dazzle yourself or someone else with an assortment of mini pendants, earrings, chains and more from the Awe Inspired 12-day Advent calendar. Available in 14k yellow gold vermeil or sterling silver, each special, wearable trinket adds glam to outfits this holiday season and well beyond. Silver, $415; gold vermeil, $455. aweinspired.com.

Special-tea calendar. Start a busy morning or wind down the day with a calendar countdown featuring 24 different organic herbal, fruit and green teas by Pukka. Tea drinkers will appreciate delicious flavors such as three licorice; chamomile, vanilla and manuka; English breakfast; and special teabags called night time and relax. $19.99. amazon.com.

A box of chocolate. Indulge in sweet treats from Godiva this Advent season. Keep the countdown classic with 24 pieces of delightful, irresistible milk, dark and white chocolates. The chocolatier is also offering a new 24-day holiday luxury calendar which contains a sweet collection of milk, dark and white chocolate signature truffles set in a festive snowy forest scene. $40-$70. godiva.com.

Chill out. Kickoff Advent with 25 handcrafted CBD-infused gumdrops by Molly J., designed to inspire calmness during the busy holiday season. Each festively decorated door opens a signature Chill Formula flavor in a non-psychoactive standard dose of 25 milligrams. These specialty gumdrops are also available as a high dose, 50-mg 12-piece holiday countdown box. $99-$120. mollyj.life.