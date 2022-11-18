Surprises abound in these 9 Advent calendars

Countdown to Christmas with a variety of Advent calendars that cater to the interests of adults and children. These calendars feature everything from holiday ornaments and Marvel character socks to classic teas and delectable chocolates, plus personal grooming items to help create a beautiful skincare routine.
Each of the following nine calendars include up to 25 pieces designed as pockets or boxes and filled with holiday surprises that add a bit of cheer to the season. Some Advent calendars, particularly the bejeweled one, feature daily trinkets which make them perfect for sharing or gifting as stocking stuffers throughout the season. Unbox each delightfully festive item daily — not all at once — and consider each present a Christmas come early treat.
For her. Unbox a new beauty routine with the L’Occitane classic Advent calendar which features 24 of the company’s beloved products for normal and dry skin. The beautifully illustrated package is chock-full of travel-sized versions of classics creams, shampoos, conditioners, soaps, a wooden comb and one full-size hand cream to bring the essence of France to skincare routines in metro Atlanta. $80. loccitane.com.
For him. For the man that’s a comic fan, a dozen pairs of socks featuring the Marvel Avengers is a the perfect wearable and collector’s gift. Made by Bioworld, the designs include Thor, Hulk, Spider-Man, Iron Man and Captain America in a mix of ankle and crew socks. $32.07. amazon.com.
For kids. Children over five years old will appreciate counting down to Christmas with the Lego City Advent calendar which includes 24 different buildable mini presents. Fun and playful surprises include a space shuttle, race car, drone, robot, Christmas tree and monster truck, all accompanied by an easy-to-follow construction guide in each calendar door. Additionally, the back of the calendar folds down into a colorful winter wonderland designed as a playmat. Each piece can also be combined with existing Lego playsets creating even more imaginative scenes. $34.99. target.com.
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
The smell goods. Candles can create a warm, relaxing atmosphere, and Apotheke offers a limited-edition Advent calendar featuring 12 of its best-selling fragrances like hinoki lavender, blackberry honey and cardamon chestnut in mini-candle tins. Each candle burns up to 15 hours. To add more fragrances to personal spaces, opt for the 25-piece calendar, filled with candles in various sizes, diffusers and accoutrements like a candle snuffer, trimmer and match set. $98-$210. apothekeco.com.
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
Festive decorations. Start a new family tradition by adding festive, petite-sized holiday ornaments to a tree or around the home with the Old World Christmas 24-piece Advent calendar. Designs range from gingerbread people and Santa to snowflakes and stockings stuffed with teddy bears and candy canes. After the holiday season, store each ornament and plan to decorate with them again for years. $49.99. oldworldchristmas.com.
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
Box of jewels. Dazzle yourself or someone else with an assortment of mini pendants, earrings, chains and more from the Awe Inspired 12-day Advent calendar. Available in 14k yellow gold vermeil or sterling silver, each special, wearable trinket adds glam to outfits this holiday season and well beyond. Silver, $415; gold vermeil, $455. aweinspired.com.
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
Special-tea calendar. Start a busy morning or wind down the day with a calendar countdown featuring 24 different organic herbal, fruit and green teas by Pukka. Tea drinkers will appreciate delicious flavors such as three licorice; chamomile, vanilla and manuka; English breakfast; and special teabags called night time and relax. $19.99. amazon.com.
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
A box of chocolate. Indulge in sweet treats from Godiva this Advent season. Keep the countdown classic with 24 pieces of delightful, irresistible milk, dark and white chocolates. The chocolatier is also offering a new 24-day holiday luxury calendar which contains a sweet collection of milk, dark and white chocolate signature truffles set in a festive snowy forest scene. $40-$70. godiva.com.
Credit: Brecia Alston
Credit: Brecia Alston
Chill out. Kickoff Advent with 25 handcrafted CBD-infused gumdrops by Molly J., designed to inspire calmness during the busy holiday season. Each festively decorated door opens a signature Chill Formula flavor in a non-psychoactive standard dose of 25 milligrams. These specialty gumdrops are also available as a high dose, 50-mg 12-piece holiday countdown box. $99-$120. mollyj.life.
About the Author