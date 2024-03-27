Subject of April 6 seminar is agricultural history

After a lunch break where one can view the latest exhibits on the subject, the afternoon sessions resume at 1 p.m. The first session, under the subject “African American Experiences and Farming,” features three lectures: George Ellenberg, Ph.D, on “James Huling of Wilkes County, Georgia: His 1874-1875 Daybook”; Michael Witherspoon on “Seeds of Change: Unearthing the Hidden Narratives of Slavery in Georgia’s Agrarian History”; with the last lecture being Mark Schultz, Ph.D, on “African American Farm Ownership in Jim Crow Georgia.”

The final session, at 2:30 p.m., covers “Food Culture and Food Safety,” with three speakers: Benjamin Prostine on Georgia’s Dairy Industry from 1920 to 1960; Mark Janzen, Ph.D., “The Cranberry Scare in Georgia”; and Georgeta Connor, Ph.D., “Slow Food Movement USA: Conviviality and Localism in Georgia.”

For more, see GeorgiaArchives.org.

Southern Railway records at Atlanta History Center

The Atlanta History Center’s Kenan Research Center recently opened for research the records of the Southern Railway, and other railroads acquired by that railway. To use these by appointment only, call 404-814-4040 or email reference@atlantahistorycenter.com. The research area is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Genealogy education in Georgia

In this column, I try to mention the genealogy lectures, seminars, and webinars sponsored by our numerous genealogical societies, libraries, and the Georgia Archives. It is not easy to cover them all. Readers need to be checking the websites for programs of interest.

