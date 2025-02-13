Strip down to your skivvies for Cupid’s Undie Run and a dance without pants

Ready to lose your pants for a “brief” run, dance party and charity fundraiser?
Cupid’s Undie Runs are held in cities across the country during February, and Atlanta’s will take place on Saturday in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood. The event raises money for the Children’s Tumor Foundation and research into neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors.
The fun starts at noon with mingling, music and drinks at Neighbor’s Pub, (752 North Highland Ave. NE), followed by a mile(ish) run at 2 p.m. It’s a low-key fun run that’s not timed, with participants encouraged to run together as a big group.
After the run, stick around for a party back at the pub that will have you dancing your nonexistent pants off until 4 p.m. Since alcohol is served, you’ll need to be 21 or older to participate in the race and other festivities.
Although many attendees will be wearing their undies (organizers request that the views be kept PG-13), it’s not required if you’re not comfortable running and partying sans pants. If that’s the case, you’re encouraged to wear a costume, tutu or onesie to join in the fun.
Registration costs $25, and you can run as an individual, create a team or join an already existing team, and you’re encouraged to fundraise. If you raise at least $100, you’ll receive a Cupid’s Undie Run T-shirt; with $200 netting you undies from Woxer or Pair of Thieves; and $350 entitling you to an open bar with cocktails and mocktails.
Raising $500 lets you get all three rewards, which are redeemed at the event. Higher levels of fundraising scores more goodies that will be mailed to you.
For more information, call 800-323-7938 or visit my.cupids.org/event/2025-cupids-undie-run-atlanta/e555305.
