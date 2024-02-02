Stevie Wonder exhibit to open at Thompson Atlanta - Buckhead hotel

A new exhibit celebrating the life and music of Stevie Wonder is coming to Atlanta. Art Melanated, a group that amplifies artists of color, is bringing “Our Celebration of Stevie Wonder” to the Thompson hotel in Buckhead, according to a press release.

Curated by Art Melanated founders Sol Aponte and Jennia Fredrique-Aponte, the exhibit will feature paintings, sculptures, photography and more to honor Stevie Wonder’s groundbreaking legacy. The exhibits opens Feb. 2. Reservations for the opening night ceremony are closed, but the public can visit the exhibit for free until April 27.

“Stevie is responsible for countless memories of happiness and joy for so many people, and we want everyone who experiences this exhibition to be reminded of that,” Aponte said in a press release.