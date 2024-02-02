BreakingNews
Stevie Wonder exhibit to open at Thompson Atlanta - Buckhead hotel

‘Our Celebration of Stevie Wonder’ will run until April 27.
Credit: Lenny Ignelzi / AP

16 minutes ago

A new exhibit celebrating the life and music of Stevie Wonder is coming to Atlanta. Art Melanated, a group that amplifies artists of color, is bringing “Our Celebration of Stevie Wonder” to the Thompson hotel in Buckhead, according to a press release.

Curated by Art Melanated founders Sol Aponte and Jennia Fredrique-Aponte, the exhibit will feature paintings, sculptures, photography and more to honor Stevie Wonder’s groundbreaking legacy. The exhibits opens Feb. 2. Reservations for the opening night ceremony are closed, but the public can visit the exhibit for free until April 27.

“Stevie is responsible for countless memories of happiness and joy for so many people, and we want everyone who experiences this exhibition to be reminded of that,” Aponte said in a press release.

The exhibit debuted in Los Angeles last fall. It includes the work of the following artists: Fredrique-Aponte, Chukes, Bart Cooper, Brandon Deener, Celso González, Kipkemoi, Shaina McCoy, Murjoni Merriweather, Patrick Henry Johnson, Robert Peterson, Peyton the Artist, Miles Regis, Bruce W. Talamon and Kevin A. Williams.

Tomorrow, the curators and artists of the exhibit will speak during a panel discussion held at the hotel. The event is free and starts 1 p.m. at Tesserae, located on the hotel’s tenth floor. To register, visit this link at hyatt.com.

IF YOU GO

“Our Celebration of Stevie Wonder”

Through April 27. Thompson Atlanta - Buckhead, 415 E. Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. 404-574-1234, hyatt.com.

DeAsia is an award-winning music and culture journalist whose work has been featured in Pitchfork, NPR Music, Teen Vogue and more. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture, and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic.

