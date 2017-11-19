Breaking: Georgia creates website for voters to cancel their own registrations
Things to Do

Eerie, awe-inspiring: How to explore Georgia’s Dark Sky Park

Stephen C. Foster Park is a national treasure just four hours from Atlanta
ajc.com

Credit: Contributed by Rena Johnson Photography

Credit: Contributed by Rena Johnson Photography

By Rose Kennedy
Updated 30 minutes ago

Serious stargazers have long known the skies over Georgia’s Stephen C. Foster State Park in the Okefenokee Swamp are truly spectacular, but the International Dark Sky Association made it official. The IDA named the park a gold-tier International Dark Sky Park, the first in Georgia and the only gold-tier designee in the Southeast.

The designation means the park has little view-blocking pollution, allowing exceptional views of the moon, stars, planets and comets.

ExploreCelestial events on tap for the remaider of 2024

Here are a few ways to enjoy Georgia’s designated Dark Sky Park.

Perseid meteor shower: 8:45-9:45 p.m. Aug. 10, Stephen C. Foster State Park. 912-637-5274. Meet in the parking lot across from the trading post to view this spectacular display. You can also check out other celestial objects through a telescope during the viewing. View event details here.

Camping at Stephen C. Foster State Park: The park is about 277 miles from Atlanta, about a 4½ hour drive if you don’t run into traffic. Consider enjoying the Dark Sky Park overnight, staying at the park’s campground. It has more than 60 campsites, including primitive and full-service RV hookups. The state park also has cottages for rent that include bedrooms, televisions and kitchens with basic supplies. To check last minute availability, click here.

Swamper Heritage Day: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 26. 912-637-5274. Step back into the 19 century and visit the Okefenokee frontier. You’ll explore among authentic settler camps and experience life as it was in this remote wilderness. Demonstrations will include blacksmithing, pine needle basketry, spinning and weaving, musket firing, and other folklife exhibitions. $2 event admission, $5 parking. View event details here.

ExplorePlan your trip: A guide to the Okefenokee swamp in South Georgia
ajc.com

icon to expand image

This remote park is a primary entrance to the Okefenokee Swamp, one of Georgia’s seven natural wonders. Come early and enjoy paddling, photography and abundant wildlife from alligators to heron and black bears on the 402,000-acre refuge.

About the Author

Rose Kennedy
Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy photo/Derek Blanks

Review: Missy Elliott takes fans on a cosmic journey during Atlanta stop
Placeholder Image

Credit: Photo by Zuri Johnson

Ashli J. Washington dreamed of Atlanta, woke up a filmmaker
Placeholder Image

Credit: Troy University

Bookshelf: Literary podcasts tune in to stories, reviews and author insight
Placeholder Image

Credit: File

Joyful Daily
The Latest
Placeholder Image

How and when to watch the upcoming Perseid meteor shower 1h ago
More celestial events on tap for 20241h ago
Review: Missy Elliott takes fans on a cosmic journey during Atlanta stop
Featured
Placeholder Image

Infant mortality rate up in Georgia as health officials try new approaches
How a food court shooting led a 12-year-old chef to Aviva by Kameel’s kitchen
The first birthday without Rosalynn Carter: Plains still celebrates her