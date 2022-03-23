ajc logo
Stare at the stars at Georgia’s Little Grand Canyon

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago
Columbus State’s Space Science Center to host astronomy event for public

It’s been called one of the best daytrips from Atlanta, but now you have a reason to visit Providence Canyon State Park at night. Columbus State University’s Coca-Cola Space Science Center invites the public to drive down for an evening under the stars.

The event will begin 8 p.m. Saturday, March 26, with a brief presentation from Rosa Williams, professor of astronomy at Columbus State University and head of WestRock Observatory at CSU’s Coca-Cola Space Science Center.

ExploreGeorgia has its own grand canyon, albeit a little one

After Williams discusses the objects you’ll see in the evening sky this spring, participants will move to the telescopes to view “dark-sky objects” like the Pleiades and Beehive star clusters, a double cluster in Perseus, and the Orion and Flaming Star Nebulas.

Stargazing will take place on the field between the playground and restrooms, and participants are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. The park’s main entrance is off Route 39C.

If you want to make a day of it, drive down early and explore Providence Canyon, nicknamed the Little Grand Canyon.

Providence Canyon is 150 miles southwest of Atlanta, about seven miles west of Lumpkin. It’s situated in an outdoor recreation area that encompasses 1,103 acres and 16 canyons.

The state park has 10 miles of trails to hike, all beginning and ending at the visitor’s center.

One of the most popular, the five-mile Canyon Loop Trail, circles nine of the canyons and takes about two hours to hike. Rated easy to moderate, it travels through a shady forest and reaches the canyon floor at a quarter-mile, according to Atlanta Trails.

ExploreEerie, awe-inspiring: 5 ways to explore Georgia’s new Dark Sky Park

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

