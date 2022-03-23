Stare at the stars at Georgia’s Little Grand Canyon

The event will begin 8 p.m. Saturday, March 26, with a brief presentation from Rosa Williams, professor of astronomy at Columbus State University and head of WestRock Observatory at CSU’s Coca-Cola Space Science Center.

After Williams discusses the objects you’ll see in the evening sky this spring, participants will move to the telescopes to view “dark-sky objects” like the Pleiades and Beehive star clusters, a double cluster in Perseus, and the Orion and Flaming Star Nebulas.