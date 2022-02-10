Stamps highlighting African-American history featured in Gwinnett County’s Black History Month exhibit at GJAC

This is the first time since February 2020 — right before the COVID-19 pandemic began — that the county has had a Black History Month exhibit at GJAC.

Caption Abolitionist Sojourner Truth and other pioneers in Black History are featured in stamps at the Gwinnett County's Black History Month exhibit. (Courtesy of Curt Yeomans) Credit: Curt Yeomans Credit: Curt Yeomans Caption Abolitionist Sojourner Truth and other pioneers in Black History are featured in stamps at the Gwinnett County's Black History Month exhibit. (Courtesy of Curt Yeomans) Credit: Curt Yeomans Credit: Curt Yeomans

“We’re always excited to have Mr. Glenn take part in our Black History Month programs and every year, he comes up with these great exhibits,” Gwinnett County Community Outreach Director Shaunieka Taylor said. “Of course, you know last year we had to go virtual, but he gave us a great history lesson on voting rights in our country.

“This year has been a great exhibit and it’s exciting and we’re looking forward to seeing Black history, which is American history, and having that being portrayed through stamps.”

The stamps cover a broad swath of African-American history. There are stamps commemorating Black soldiers who fought in the American Revolution, as well as stamps highlighting Harriet Tubman, the Emancipation Proclamation, the passage of the Voting Rights Act, the work of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and aviation pioneer Bessie Coleman.

Alongside those stamps are ones that highlight the music of Jimi Hendrix, Louis Armstrong, Scott Joplin and Ella Fitgerald among other musicians. There are also stamps highlighting several athletes, such as Wilt Chamberlain, Roberto Clemente, tennis great Althea Gibson and the pioneers of the old Negro League in baseball.

Caption Jimi Hendrix is shown in a series of commemorative stamps in Mike Glenn's Black History stamp collection. (Courtesy of Curt Yeomans) Credit: Curt Yeomans Credit: Curt Yeomans Caption Jimi Hendrix is shown in a series of commemorative stamps in Mike Glenn's Black History stamp collection. (Courtesy of Curt Yeomans) Credit: Curt Yeomans Credit: Curt Yeomans

“The name of this exhibit is, I call it, ‘American History in Stamps,’” said Glenn, who played in the NBA and later became a basketball commentator. “All of these images have been validated by the government, through the U.S. Postal Service, so I felt the message is this is everybody’s history and it is American history, and it can be told through stamps.”

Glenn said one interesting aspect of putting the stamps on display is seeing the reactions of young people who grew up with email and are less familiar with buying stamps to send letters.

“One (person) brought a young lady who was 24 and she was not aware there were stamps with people’s images on them,” he said. “She had only seen stamps with flags on them. Then you think about it, and she’s young, and so much is done over the internet now so they hardly use stamps and the things she may have received (in the mail) may have just come from automatic stamping and they just only saw the flags.”

Glenn’s stamps are part of a multifaceted Black History Month display at GJAC this month. Hooper Renwick School alumni also have a display, as does the United Ebony Society of Gwinnett County and the Gwinnett Community Outreach Office.

Caption Mike Glenn's Black History stamp collection is part of Gwinnett County's Black History Month exhibit at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center. (Courtesy of Curt Yeomans) Credit: Curt Yeomans Credit: Curt Yeomans Caption Mike Glenn's Black History stamp collection is part of Gwinnett County's Black History Month exhibit at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center. (Courtesy of Curt Yeomans) Credit: Curt Yeomans Credit: Curt Yeomans

The theme for Community Outreach’s portion of the display is “Black Health and Wellness” and it highlights homemade remedies the Black community has historically used when access to healthcare was not available, Taylor said.

In coordination with the healthcare theme, Commissioner Jasper Watkins is set to host a free vaccination clinic on Feb. 26 at Lenora Park.

“That’s a really great opportunity for our community to get vaccinated so we really want to highlight that and know that our county government is there with them and wants to fight this fight with them,” she said.

Gwinnett County plans to host a Black History Month celebration at 6 p.m. on Feb. 24 at GJAC, which is located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville. Anyone who is interested in the event, but is not comfortable in attending it in person can watch it live on the county’s Facebook page.

Other events happening at county facilities, including libraries, during Black History Month include:

♦ Black Heritage Night from 6:30 until 9:30 p.m. on Friday at the Shorty Howell Park Activity Building in Duluth.

♦ Trace Your Roots: African American Genealogy at 11 a.m. on Feb. 19 at the Buford-Sugar Hill library branch located at 2100 Buford Highway in Buford.

♦ Guess Who: Black Heritage, with trivia, puzzle solving and clues, from 7 until 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 at Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center in Norcross. The event costs $5 per person.

♦ Black History Bus Tour from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Feb. 26. The tour will begin at the Lawrenceville Female Seminary, and it costs $11 per person.

♦ Sundays in Suwanee: Historic Oakland Cemetery African American History at 3 p.m. on Feb. 27 at the Suwanee Branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library, located at 361 Main Street in Suwanee.

Caption Gwinnett Daily Post logo Credit: Gwinnett Daily Post Credit: Gwinnett Daily Post Caption Gwinnett Daily Post logo Credit: Gwinnett Daily Post Credit: Gwinnett Daily Post

Today’s story comes from our partner, the Gwinnett Daily Post. The Gwinnett Daily Post publishes twice weekly in print and provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Gwinnett County at GwinnettDailyPost.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.