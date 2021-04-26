Spring brings May flowers: 5 gardens to visit in and around Atlanta

Those of us who have been waiting for spring, who have been seeking ideas for our own planting, can find inspiration here, and in gardens all over the region.

There are many green retreats in the region. Some, like Gibbs Gardens, require a short drive. Others are right in the middle of town.

Here are five gardens The Atlanta Journal-Constitution suggests you visit this season.

This bridge at Gibbs Gardens is a replica of a bridge that Claude Monet built over a lily pond on his property in Giverny, France, and subsequently painted more than a dozen times. Photo: Gibbs Gardens Credit: Gibbs Gardens Credit: Gibbs Gardens

Gibbs Gardens

It’s famous for its mind-boggling display of daffodils (most of which have spent their glory as of late April), but Gibbs Gardens has many other attractions, including the newest addition, Inspiration Gardens.

This section of the garden features an extensive collection of conifers and 1,500 encore azaleas, which will bloom several times through the year.

In other areas are the wildflower meadow, and lower down, the lily ponds in the Valley Gardens. Throughout this expanse of botanical plenty are thousands of Japanese maple trees, with delicately perforated leaves that range from purple to orange.

Forty miles from the northern edge of the perimeter, Gibbs Gardens offers a cool respite from the city’s heat, with its 24 ponds, 32 bridge crossings and 19 waterfalls.

Gibbs Gardens. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Adults $20, seniors $18 and children $10. (Tickets must be purchased in advance; masks required indoors, not required outdoors.) 1987 Gibbs Drive, Ball Ground. 770-893-1880, gibbsgardens.com

The parterre at the Atlanta Botanical Garden blends a surrounds a Chihuly sculpture with formal elegance. Photo: Jason Getz Credit: Jason Getz Photography Credit: Jason Getz Photography

Atlanta Botanical Garden

There is always plenty to enjoy within the Atlanta Botanical Garden’s 30 acres of outdoor bounty, and this spring brings a variety of new events at the attraction located smack in the middle of Midtown.

Beginning May 15, the garden will unveil SUPERnatural, an art installation that will decorate the skies above with a shimmering network of fabric strips that undulate “like a flock of multicolored birds” (from Patrick Shearn of Los Angeles-based Poetic Kinetics).

The installation, called “Dream Flora,” will be tethered to the treetops throughout Storza Woods and flow above and below the Canopy Walk.

Down below, visitors will see 150 outsized glass flower sculptures from Seattle artist Jason Gamrath.

In the meantime, roses and hydrangeas will be blooming. Visitors can also sign up for Fresh Plates outdoor dining experiences, prepared by chefs from notable Atlanta restaurants.

Atlanta Botanical Garden. 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday. $22.95, $24.95 weekends; children: $19.95, $21.95 weekends. 1345 Piedmont Ave., 404-876-5859. atlantabg.org

An exhibit of bonsai plants, artists workshops and 16 acres of gardens beckon Kennesaw residents to Smith-Gilbert Gardens. Photo: Smith-Gilbert Gardens Credit: Smith-Gilbert Gardens Credit: Smith-Gilbert Gardens

Smith-Gilbert Gardens

Art Blooms, presented by the Cobb EMC Community Foundation, is a two-month exhibit at the Smith-Gilbert Gardens that includes a series of weekend artists’ demonstrations and workshops.

The 16-acre garden is highlighted by 31 outdoor sculptures in its permanent collection. In April and May, those artworks will be joined by a temporary outdoor exhibit of sculptures created by students in the Master Craftsman Program at Kennesaw State University.

The exhibit will include weekend demonstrations and workshops by some of the artists.

Masks are required for indoor spaces but not while touring the gardens. Timed tickets will be sold online. Dogs and other pets are not allowed on the garden premises with the exception of service animals.

Smith-Gilbert Garden. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday. $10; seniors: $8; youth and military: $5. 2382 Pine Mountain Road, Kennesaw, 770-919-0248; smithgilbertgardens.com

The formal gardens around the Swan House at the Atlanta History Center stand in contrast to the wilder planting in the Quarry Garden. Photo: Atlanta History Center

Atlanta History Center’s Goizueta Gardens

In addition to the Atlanta History Center’s main attractions — such as the Cyclorama, the Texas locomotive, the Swan House and the center’s many exhibits — Goizueta Gardens is one of the most comprehensive collection collections of native plants in the city.

The 33-acre Goizueta Gardens offers nine distinct areas, from the wildness of the quarry to the severe formality of the Swan House landscaping.

From May 7-16 the center will celebrate Go Public Gardens Days with educational events and author talks.

On May 9, the public is invited to Mimosas for Mom (the fizzy drinks are included in the cost of general admission), with specialty cocktails available for purchase.

Advanced reservations are encouraged, though onsite tickets are available, depending on the crowds. Tickets are timed entry; masks required inside buildings.

Goizueta Gardens. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Adults $23.41; seniors and students: $19.60; youth: $9.80. 130 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 404-814-4000; atlantahistorycenter.com

The Cator Woolford Gardens at the Frazer Center are small but impressive. Photo: Cator Woolford Gardens Credit: Cator Woolford Gardens Credit: Cator Woolford Gardens

Cator Woolford Gardens at the Frazer Center

This handkerchief-sized garden and the surrounding expansive woodlands are available at no charge to refresh the soul.

“Nestled in the heart of Druid Hills,” this estate was once the home of Cator Woolford, a principal founder of what is now Equifax.

In 1949, his home became the nonprofit Frazer Center, located on the same grounds, which serves to enrich the lives of children and adults with disabilities.

The gardens help support the non-profit by hosting private events, including weddings and corporate parties. The surrounding 39 acres of woods also serve as an outdoor learning center for the Frazer Center children, and an old-growth oasis for the rest of the community.

Frazer Center CEO Paige McKay Kubik said, “The property, sunup to sundown, is open for people to visit as long as we’re not having private events. They can come visit the garden and hike in the forest trails.”

Cator Woolford Gardens. Open daily (when no events are scheduled). There is no charge to visit, though donations are welcome. 1815 S. Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-377-3836, catorwoolfordgardens.org/