Spelman alum nabs starring role in ‘The Devil to Pay’

In “The Devil To Pay,” which played at the Atlanta Film Festival and BronzeLens Film Festival last year, Deadwyler, also the film’s associate producer, plays Lemon, a young mother of one whose husband’s disappearance has left an unpaid debt that the powerful family on the mountain is forcing her to settle. Although race is unspoken, it’s a very real factor in the isolation, desperation and resolve in Deadwyler’s portrayal of Lemon.

“There’s an intelligence to how she’s negotiating things. She’s pushed to the brink,” Deadwyler explains. “There’s an emergence of rage that happens in her experience, which I correlate to the experience of a lot of black folks, Black women specifically enraged at the experience that they are having and you’re pushing us to the edge. And what happens? You’re going to bust out, you’re going to break out and that’s what happens to Lemon.”

Another surprising thing for Deadwyler in this film is that her son, Ezra Haslam, also plays Lemon’s son Coy. That, she says, almost didn’t happen.

“We did audition some other kids, but they wanted that intimacy between the mother and son to happen,” she recounts. The only thing is when she asked her son, he wasn’t as enthusiastic.

“Ezra had just done an audition with a short film. He got a callback, and he said he didn’t feel like he had done his best, so he was going to take a break,” she continues. “I asked him, and he said no.” When asked again a few weeks later, however, he agreed.

It’s a gift she’s happy to share with her son, even when it gets hard. “Juggling, doing the work and being a mother, that’s the most challenging, and yet, I feel like it’s the most rich” she says. “I know I get to show my son that I am doing the things that are important to me.”

And giving back all Atlanta has given to her is one of them.

