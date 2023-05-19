BreakingNews
Fulton DA teases possible August charges in Trump probe
X

South Arts announces 2023 class of its Southern Prize and Fellowship program

Credit: Courtesy of South Arts

Credit: Courtesy of South Arts

Things to Do
By ArtsATL Staff, ArtsATL
1 hour ago

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.

The Atlanta-based nonprofit South Arts today announced the 2023 class of its Southern Prize and State Fellowship program. The cohort of nine visual artists, one each from the nine states that South Arts serves, will receive a $5,000 fellowship.

All the artists are eligible for a larger award, the Southern Prize, to be announced later this summer. The Southern Prize winner and one finalist will receive an additional $25,000 and $10,000 respectively, along with a two-week residency at the Hambidge Center for Creative Arts and Sciences in north Georgia.

The 2023 Georgia state fellow is Victoria Dugger, who lives and works in Athens. Her work includes painting, mixed media and sculpture. The artist identifies as a Black, disabled woman and is recognized for her playful compositions and grotesque imagery. She describes her art as “blurring accepted categories.”

Dugger recently received her Master’s in Fine Arts in Painting at the Lamar Dodd School of Art at the University of Georgia. Her work can be seen in the group show “New Worlds: Georgia Women to Watch at Atlanta Contemporary” through June 4.

South Arts’ State Fellowships were launched in 2017 and are awarded annually to one artist each in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Its mission is to empower artists and communities and to increase access to the arts and culture in the South.

Credit: ArtsATL

Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER

ArtsATL (www.artsatl.org), is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. Founded in 2009, ArtsATL’s goal is to help build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.

If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

ArtsATL Staff
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fulton DA teases possible August charges in Trump probe 38m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Descendants fight to preserve Black cemetery behind Buckhead condo
3h ago

Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

Suspect arrested in case of ‘Baby India’ found in Forsyth County woods
15h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Metro Atlanta traffic after COVID-19: Five takeaways
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Metro Atlanta traffic after COVID-19: Five takeaways
2h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The Jolt: Democrat says Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘put a target on my back’
3h ago
The Latest

Ride Georgia’s first alpine coaster two hours north of Atlanta
24m ago
Bookshelf: Behold summer’s brightest new beach reads
2h ago
Stage Door’s ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ shines with heartfelt magic
21h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top