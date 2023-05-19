South Arts announces 2023 class of its Southern Prize and Fellowship program

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.
The Atlanta-based nonprofit South Arts today announced the 2023 class of its Southern Prize and State Fellowship program. The cohort of nine visual artists, one each from the nine states that South Arts serves, will receive a $5,000 fellowship.
All the artists are eligible for a larger award, the Southern Prize, to be announced later this summer. The Southern Prize winner and one finalist will receive an additional $25,000 and $10,000 respectively, along with a two-week residency at the Hambidge Center for Creative Arts and Sciences in north Georgia.
The 2023 Georgia state fellow is Victoria Dugger, who lives and works in Athens. Her work includes painting, mixed media and sculpture. The artist identifies as a Black, disabled woman and is recognized for her playful compositions and grotesque imagery. She describes her art as “blurring accepted categories.”
Dugger recently received her Master’s in Fine Arts in Painting at the Lamar Dodd School of Art at the University of Georgia. Her work can be seen in the group show “New Worlds: Georgia Women to Watch at Atlanta Contemporary” through June 4.
South Arts’ State Fellowships were launched in 2017 and are awarded annually to one artist each in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Its mission is to empower artists and communities and to increase access to the arts and culture in the South.
