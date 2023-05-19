South Arts announces 2023 class of its Southern Prize and Fellowship program

The Atlanta-based nonprofit South Arts today announced the 2023 class of its Southern Prize and State Fellowship program. The cohort of nine visual artists, one each from the nine states that South Arts serves, will receive a $5,000 fellowship.

All the artists are eligible for a larger award, the Southern Prize, to be announced later this summer. The Southern Prize winner and one finalist will receive an additional $25,000 and $10,000 respectively, along with a two-week residency at the Hambidge Center for Creative Arts and Sciences in north Georgia.