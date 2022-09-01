Soul Food Cypher builds community through the art of ‘freestyle’ improv rap

Soul Food Cypher recently celebrated its 10th year of building community through the power of verse, beats and creativity. Co-founder and Executive Director Alex Acosta points to the deep historical roots of the collective’s mission. “We do it through rhyme and music, but what we are doing is very similar to our oldest ancestors getting around the campfire and telling stories,” he says.

Growing up on the East Side, including Decatur, Stone Mountain and Conyers, Acosta first got into freestyle during school lunch, when he and his classmates would sit around drumming on the tables and making up verses as they went. In 2011, when he began volunteering as a photography teacher with teens at the Whitefoord Intel Computer Clubhouse in East Atlanta, he found an immediate connection with these kids through a mutual love of hip-hop. It sparked an idea compelling enough to launch a nonprofit focused on bringing freestyle to more people, especially young people who can carry the torch onward.

A “cypher” in rap is broadly understood to be a circle with different emcees taking turns at laying down verses. But it can signify more than that. Late last year, Acosta wrote about the power of a cypher to join “people of different socio-economic, racial, and generational backgrounds together to participate in this shared experience where each individual has voice, agency, and equal license to participate.”

Combined Shape Caption Soul Food Cypher co-founder Eric “Zano Bathroom” Ludgood helms the turntable. A DJ and music is always at the foundation of a cypher. (Photo by Alex Acosta) Credit: Alex Acosta Credit: Alex Acosta Combined Shape Caption Soul Food Cypher co-founder Eric “Zano Bathroom” Ludgood helms the turntable. A DJ and music is always at the foundation of a cypher. (Photo by Alex Acosta) Credit: Alex Acosta Credit: Alex Acosta

Over the last decade, Soul Food Cypher has reached more than 5,000 youth in the metro Atlanta area and beyond, working with a variety of partnerships, including the Boys and Girls Club. One of their long-standing partnerships has been with Experience Camp, a nonprofit that provides programming, and a one-week overnight camp, for children who have lost a parent, sibling or primary caregiver.

But at the core of Soul Food Cypher is its monthly “One Hundred” event on Sunday evenings at CreateATL (the next is Sept. 25 evening), which celebrates the art and longevity of freestyle.

An avid connoisseur of hip-hop history, Acosta notes that an underrecognized very early “genesis” moment for freestyle was the 1973 James Brown classic “Funky Drummer.” In the 1980s, freestyle was pretty literally defined as verses not confined by a particular rhythm or style of delivery. Then, during the 1990s, the term morphed to mean improvised lyrics — which most people associate the term with now, following the wide popularization of rap battles with the 2002 movie “8 Mile.” Over the years, freestyle has played an integral role in the work of rap royalty like Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Mos Def (now Yasiin Bey) and Lil Wayne.

“The thing with hip-hop is, it’s always redefining itself,” Acosta says. “What impressed one generation isn’t necessarily going to impress a future generation because it’s already been done. I do think there are opportunities for the craft to grow.”

There are proven brain benefits to freestyle, as seen in one study 10 years ago in which neuroscientists measured brain activity in 12 professional rappers, first when they were reciting pre-written lines and then while spitting lyrics “off the dome,” as the saying goes. Researchers observed a marked increase in activity in the part of the brain associated with creativity, the prefrontal cortex. Similar studies have been conducted with jazz musicians, with similar results.

Despite these benefits and rap’s long and distinguished history (as recently as 2018, Kendrick Lamar won a Pulitzer for his 2017 album DAMN.), the art form is still all too often dismissed and underappreciated, Acosta says. Therefore, part of Soul Food Cypher’s mission is to push up against those unaware of the complex and intellectual art form it can be.

Combined Shape Caption Tiye Cochran is a classically trained violinist and guitarist who has been involved with Soul Food Cypher since 2012. (Photo by Alex Acosta) Credit: Alex Acosta Credit: Alex Acosta Combined Shape Caption Tiye Cochran is a classically trained violinist and guitarist who has been involved with Soul Food Cypher since 2012. (Photo by Alex Acosta) Credit: Alex Acosta Credit: Alex Acosta

Emcee Tiye Cochran, originally from Brooklyn, New York, is a classically trained violinist and guitarist who feels strongly that rap is “in my code.” Cochran goes way back with Soul Food Cypher, recalling the excitement she felt at the first event she attended, at WonderRoot in 2012, when she realized that the lyrics were completely improvised. “It’s so rare to find that,” she says.

As one of few women emcees in the collective, Cochran says she’s keenly aware of the barriers facing many girls and women when it comes to putting themselves out there with freestyle. When the collective works with middle-school groups, she has noticed that usually there’s maybe one girl only who wants to get up and try it.

“For the most part, they’re so ashamed and worried about what the boys are doing,” Cochran says. “You have to get them earlier, at 8-9 year olds. By middle school, they’re so afraid of what everyone else is gonna think of them.”

But for the one girl in class who does raise a hand, Cochran says, “I’ll shower them with attention.”

Over the COVID-19 pandemic, Soul Food Cypher survived for two years by holding virtual cyphers weekly over Zoom. On the plus side, that format opened up room for people in other cities and countries to join, from as far away as Canada and Kenya. Acosta says that this ability to pivot “showed us the modes in which the art form can take place. It’s not bound to just physical space.” They resumed in-person gatherings in February.

As Soul Food Cypher spins into its second decade in the “mecca of hip-hop,” Acosta says he hopes the collective will continue to attract new voices and raise greater visibility around its positive message about the joy, creativity and camaraderie that freestyle can foster. “At the end of the day, honestly, I believe on a spiritual level that this is what I’m here to do,” he says.

IF YOU GO

Soul Food Cypher: One Hundred

Next event 6 p.m. Sept. 25. $10-$15. CreateATL, 900 Murphy Ave. SW, Atlanta. soulfoodcypher.com.

Combined Shape Caption ArtsATL logo Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL Combined Shape Caption ArtsATL logo Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER

ArtsATL (www.artsatl.org), is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. Founded in 2009, ArtsATL’s goal is to help build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.

If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.