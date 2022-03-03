Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Rap supergroup with Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube sets Atlanta date

Hip-hop supergroup Mount Westmore will play State Farm Arena on May 6, 2022.

Credit: Courtesy of State Farm Arena

caption arrowCaption
Hip-hop supergroup Mount Westmore will play State Farm Arena on May 6, 2022.

Credit: Courtesy of State Farm Arena

Credit: Courtesy of State Farm Arena

Access Atlanta
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago
Mount Westmore is planning to release an album soon.

West Coast hip-hop supergroup Mount Westmore is headed to Atlanta.

California-based rappers Snoop Dogg, E-40, Too Short, and Ice Cube have joined forces and plan to release an album sometime this year, with some hints that it could come as soon as this month.

The quartet has just announced a 14-city tour that will come to State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday, May 6. The Atlanta date will also include Warren G. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices are $60-$350.

Other cities on the tour include Nashville, Tennessee; Fresno, California; and San Antonio.

About the Author

Shane Harrison has been with the AJC since 1990. He creates and curates lifestyle, arts and entertainment content for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Utility boxes are eyesores no more
3h ago
Podcast: A look at Cartersville’s new Savoy Automobile Museum
4h ago
Macon’s International Cherry Blossom Festival returns this month
19h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top