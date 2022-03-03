Rap supergroup with Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube sets Atlanta date

California-based rappers Snoop Dogg, E-40, Too Short, and Ice Cube have joined forces and plan to release an album sometime this year, with some hints that it could come as soon as this month.

The quartet has just announced a 14-city tour that will come to State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday, May 6. The Atlanta date will also include Warren G. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices are $60-$350.