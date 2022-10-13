Shakespeare Tavern’s ‘Macbeth’ is lacking in emotional payout

There are a couple of affecting moments, to be sure. Macbeth’s rattling visions of the murdered Banquo are well acted and well staged, with Faircloth and McDonald playing off of each other with skill. However, the event is never more than shocking, as the production fails to let us feel the consequences of Macbeth’s descent into madness. There is a lack of interiority that leaves us cold, even when the play should be leaving us breathless.

It’s not until we spend some time away from the Macbeths that the play starts to pick up in intensity. The integration of the Weird Sisters into several key scenes (including Lady Macbeth’s spiral into madness and the murder of Banquo) gives them an aura of omnipresence, as if they are haunting every corner of the theater and manipulating everything from behind the scenes.

Also, a few scenes between Macbeth’s enemies are dynamic enough to lend some genuine dramatic tension to the conflict. Gracie Wallace and Brandy Bell do excellent jobs as Lady Macduff and her child, selling us on their parent-child bond just before they are savagely slaughtered. Charlie T. Thomas is fantastic as Macduff, and his heartbreak at hearing of the deaths of his family is one of the most brutally effective moments in the play; inside his anguish are all of the emotional stakes missing in Act I.

Kenneth Wigley also gets a well-deserved shoutout for his hilarious turn as the Porter. It has always been a curious choice on Shakespeare’s part to drop such a comedic scene in the middle of a decidedly non-comedic play, but Wigley’s performance comes as a welcome respite from the hollow monotony of Act I.

Director and fight choreographer Mary Ruth Ralston pulls out all the stops for the finale, though with so little invested in Macbeth, it’s all too easy for the audience to root for Macduff. Perhaps that is for the best, since that investment definitely returns some gratifying catharsis when Macduff walks in from the battle with Macbeth’s severed head in a bag — but it also reduces the conflict to a simple revenge story. Ultimately, you could remove half of the first act and the emotional payout would be the same. Unfortunately, as the lights come back on, one cannot help but feel like, rather than a haunting play about the dangers of unchecked ambition, this “Macbeth” is about little more than sword fights and witches.

“Macbeth”

Through Oct. 30. $15-$44. Atlanta Shakespeare Company at Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse, 499 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-874-5299, shakespearetavern.com.

