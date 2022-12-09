Sergio Suárez delves into fire, water, stars and personal mythology

The flames of the new fire are represented in an image that recurs in carved walnut in a wall piece, and in ceramic elsewhere in the exhibition. Fire, stone, vessel and the ripples formed by drops falling into still water are symbolized in other ceramic and hydrocal pieces. The most spectacular of these are the small works arranged on the stairstep-like shelving of “Principles of Division.”

The private-myth translation of the language of inherited mythology, however, is most profoundly encoded in the exhibition’s various woodcuts: Here the matrices are often presented, rather than the limited-edition prints. The titles alone convey the cosmo-mystical qualities of the imagery: “Immanence,” “Invocar la Noche (To Invoke the Night),” “The inner mystery as true as the mystery sleeping on the surface,” or “Orbita Celeste II.”

Suárez has profound things to say about the relationship between his chosen imagery and preserving heritage across cultures and artistic media

This companion show “Transmutations (the inbetweenness of things)” at Whitespace’s Whitespec space, which Suárez curated, features five artists and defies easy summation; Suarez intends, he says, to “explore the subtle and intangible ... through translation and reorganization.”

Aaron Artrip translates sound waves into linear visual images on exquisitely delicate cyanotypes. Kole Nichols’”expanded approach to art making in order to navigate diverse conceptual interests” (Nichols’ own summation) includes “journey,” a world-map-like engraving on slate, the natural dye and gloss medium on paper “Void,” and a grid of hand-excavated pieces of bituminous coal titled “Monument.”

Trevor King has lovingly translated his grandfather’s meticulous notebook sketches into full-scale stoneware sculptures. Malcolm Sutherland’s whimsical video animation “Umbra” presents hapless little creatures that fall with regularity into black holes created by the shadows of a larger creature.

Erika Shiba’s extraordinary drawings seem most akin to Suárez’s own practice. The etching “Red Orb Stain and graphite on BFK paper “{2022/2001}” feature symbolic stairsteps not unlike the ones that appear in Suárez’s work. The motif, of course, is used as a potent spiritual symbol in a wide variety of cultures. The in-between here, however, is multidimensional in ways that suggest that Shiba has her own deeply private mythology operating alongside the public ones.

Sergio Suárez: “Fuego Nuevo” and “Transmutations (the inbetweenness of things)”

Through Dec. 31. Free. Whitespace, 814 Edgewood Ave. Atlanta. whitespace814.com.

