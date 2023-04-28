‘Secret Book of Flora Lea’ celebrates the power of myth and fairytales

Henry utilizes a dual timeline to voyage between 1940 Binsey and the events leading to Flora’s disappearance and 1960 London. Once an avid storyteller, Hazel spends 20 years believing Flora went into the river looking for Whisperwood and can’t forgive herself. She vows to never again tell her own stories and submerges in other people’s tales to make sense of her broken world.

Carrying that guilt has also stunted her development in other ways. Henry taps into the different vulnerabilities Hazel is reluctant to explore as her character unfurls. Meanwhile, reporter Dorothy Bellamy is writing a series titled “The Lost Children of Pied Piper” who Hazel prohibits from investigating Flora’s disappearance. Barnaby Yardley is Hazel’s brash boyfriend with a painful past that leaves him slow to move their relationship forward, He’s a comfortable fit until Peggy’s fairytale opens “a closed and decaying memory box” Barnaby would prefer Hazel ignore, causing her to question if she’s heading toward the life she wants.

From Oscar Wilde to J.R.R. Tolken, Charles Dickens to Jane Austen, Henry’s prose brims with literary references. She takes particular care to emphasize the endurance of myth in stories, using the 7th century legend of Saint Frideswide as a rich starting point. The patron saint of Oxford is credited with bringing forth a healing spring in Binsey, renamed Saint Margaret’s Well in the 12th century, the same well Lewis Carroll brought back into popular consciousness in his 19th century novel “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”

Henry introduces the well in her 20th century narrative as Hazel and Flora are taught Frideswide’s lore by Birdie Aberdeen, the woman who cares for them in Binsey. The legend takes on new relevance for Hazel after Flora’s disappearance, and through this plotline Henry brings home her message that stories can be both reactions to and inspiration for lived experiences.

In the instance of Friedswide, Henry’s inclusion of folklore is delightful and interwoven. Yet there are other instances that don’t tie in so seamlessly. Birdie’s casual mention of Persephone feels incomplete as she offers a veiled attempt to reveal the goddess’s history before mumbling, “that’s a story for another day.” And the brief mention of Imbolc, or St. Brigid’s Day, could have used a stronger anchor to the complex and interconnected plot. The abundance of literary references, partnered with the details of historic events unfolding in war-torn England, creates a dizzying amount of information at times.

Nevertheless, at the heart lies a beautiful depiction of a young girl desperate to shield her little sister from the ravages of war while she’s still a child herself. Henry drives this home with pathos when Hazel discovers Flora hiding while wearing her gas mask after hearing a police siren, the 5-year-old unable to discern a public safety emergency from an external attack.

The parallels between Hazel and Peggy’s lives unpeel slowly as Henry meanders toward her explosive conclusion. Hazel digs deep into her past, reuniting with Birdie’s son Harry — another painful memory she’s reluctant to revisit. And Peggy is forced to face her own buried truths.

Once Henry flicks the first domino, her ending zips into a twisty, rapid reveal. Plotlines coalesce as a multitude of imbedded eggs and lore collide with the unexpected. “The Secret Book of Flora Lea” crescendos into a fantastic love letter to fairytales and an ode to the healing that can come while searching for happily ever after.

FICTION

“The Secret Book of Flora Lea”

by Patti Callahan Henry

Atria Books

368 pages, $28.99