Road Races and more: 16 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Caption Shop for farm-fresh produce and more at Sunday’s farmers market at The Battery Atlanta. Credit: From The Battery Atlanta via Twitter Credit: From The Battery Atlanta via Twitter

Farmers Market

1 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15. Free admission. The Battery Atlanta Plaza Green, 800 Battery Ave. SW, Atlanta. Batteryatl.com.

Stock up on farm-fresh produce, prepared foods, artisanal bread and other goodies.

Sounds of the Springs Concert Series

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. Free. Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive, Powder Springs. 770-943-1666. cityofpowdersprings.org.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on and relive Journey’s greatest hits with Departure, a tribute band.

Law Enforcement Torch Run 5K

6 a.m. race day packet pickup and late registration, 7 a.m. one-mile fun run start, 8 a.m. 5K start, 8:55 a.m. tot trot start, 9:15 a.m. awards ceremony. Saturday, Aug. 14. Kennesaw First Baptist Church, 2958 N. Main St., Kennesaw. Kennesawgrandprix.com.

Run the fourth race of the Kennesaw Grand Prix Race Series, which benefits the Special Olympics.

DeKalb

Caption Pig out on barbecue and listen to music in Decatur this weekend. Credit: From the Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival’s Facebook page Credit: From the Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival’s Facebook page

Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival

2 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. $30. Legacy Park, 500 S Columbia Drive, Decatur. decaturbbqfestival.com.

Enjoy the 20th annual Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival, which features barbecue, of course, Grammy-nominated blues artist G Love & The Juice and a special children’s area.

Tucker Cruise-In

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. Free admission, $5 car registration. Main Street, Tucker. 770-527-1521. facebook.com.

See a wide variety of vehicles including antiques, street rods, motorcycles and imports.

Art in the Park Festival

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. Free admission. Exchange Intergenerational Park, 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur. facebook.com.

Have fun at the Art in the Park Festival, presented by the Georgia Spartans semi-pro basketball team, with live music by Ashley Harper, art exhibits, wine tasting, vendors and giveaways.

Fleet Feet Saturday Run

8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. In front of Fleet Feet Decatur, 431 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. visitdecaturgeorgia.com.

Bring your water bottle and join in an open group run. The group meets each Saturday, and the run route varies.

North Fulton

Music on the Hill

7 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13. Free general admission, $250 for a table of eight. Outside City Hall, 38 Hill St., Roswell. facebook.com.

Spread out your blanket, unpack a picnic and listen to Kasper and the 911 Band, which performs a variety of music from Motown to today.

Run the River

7:30 a.m. 10K start, 7:45 5K start. $35. Saturday, Aug. 14. St. Andrew Catholic Church, 675 Riverside Road, Roswell. Homestretch.org.

Run or walk along the Chattahoochee River. Pets, baby strollers and walkers are welcome, and proceeds benefit HomeStretch Inc.’s mission of helping homeless families.

Caption Survey for fish and gather litter at Johns Creek this Saturday.

Adopt-A-Stream: Johns Creek Clean-Up and Crawl

9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 14. Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center, 9770 Autrey Mill Road, Johns Creek. 678-366-3511. Autreymill.org.

Meet at Autrey Mill to learn how to assess habitat at Sals Creek before caravaning to Johns Creek to dip your toes, survey for fish and gather litter.

Home by Dark at Brooke Street Park

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. Free. Brooke Street Park, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. homebydark.com.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and a picnic if you’d like before settling in to hear music from country artists Victoria Banks and Emily Shakelton.

Gwinnett

Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 through Aug. 22. $49 per vehicle, 10 percent discount for police, military, medical personnel and first responders with valid ID. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. Jurassicquest.com.

Drive through over 70 true-to-life-size animatronic dinosaurs as you’re guided by an informative and entertaining digital audio tour.

The Sunshine Boys

7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 14 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15. $15-$20. The Eagle at Sugar Hill, 5029 W. Broad St., Sugar Hill. 770-945-6929. Eagleatsugarhill.com.

Watch a performance of Neil Simon’s “The Sunshine Boys,” which tells the story of two feuding vaudevillians who are trying to work out their issues.

Caption Get out your glow necklaces and race in Peachtree Corners this Saturday. Credit: From lightupthecorners.com Credit: From lightupthecorners.com

Light Up the Corners 4-Mile & 1K Twilight Trot

8 p.m.-8:25 p.m. 1K Twilight Trot, 8:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. 4-Mile Glow Run. Saturday, Aug. 14. $30 and up. The Forum on Peachtree Parkway, 5145 Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree Corners. Runsignup.com.

Strap on your glow bling to run and raise money to give at-risk kids and adults the chance to participate in programs and activities at the Fowler YMCA.

17th Annual August Concert

Venue opens at 5:30 p.m., music begins, 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. Free admission. Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee. suwanee.com.

Bring chairs, blankets and a cooler (without alcohol) and enjoy music from Cowboy Mouth and Seven Year Witch. Food and alcohol vendors will be onsite.