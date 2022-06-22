Rialto Center at GSU announces 2022-2023 series ‘Season of Power & Spirit’

Combined Shape Caption "Traces" is a work by Senegalese musician and thinker Felwine Sarr that will open the Rialto Center's 2022-2023 season. Credit: Véronique Vercheval Credit: Véronique Vercheval Combined Shape Caption "Traces" is a work by Senegalese musician and thinker Felwine Sarr that will open the Rialto Center's 2022-2023 season. Credit: Véronique Vercheval Credit: Véronique Vercheval

“It’s a wish from an African man to his people about how they need to behave and treat each other, and it gives me goosebumps,” Foster said. “It makes me feel a little transcendent to be honest with you because I think it’s in a way a wish for the world even though he’s dealing specifically with Africa and many of its problems.”

The season will continue on Oct. 1 with vocalist Jane Monheit, a two-time Grammy nominee and runner-up of the Thelonious Monk Vocal Competition who will perform beloved jazz standards and contemporary pop songs. Female a cappella group Nobuntu, from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, will round out performances for October on Oct. 15. Nobuntu is a concept meaning humility, love and purpose, according to Foster.

Ten-time Grammy Award winner and Cuban-American jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval will give a performance in November followed by the 25th annual Gala Holiday Concert presented by the GSU School of Music.

In 2023, seven-time Grammy winners and former members of The 5th Dimension, Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr., will take to the stage in January. Come February, performances will be given by the Martha Graham Dance Company — founded in 1926 and performing two pieces originally choreographed by Graham herself — and six-time Grammy Award winner and blues and gospel singer Mavis Staples with opening act Lamont Landers Band

Blues and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Mavis Staples will perform at the Rialto Center for the Arts on Feb. 11, 2023. Credit: Myriam Santos

Georgia’s own Johnny Mercer will be honored in a March tribute by trumpeter and vocalist Joe Gransden and the Georgia State Jazz Band. Two weeks later, Jazz at Lincoln Center — under the musical direction of Riley Mulherkar and featuring rising stars discovered by Wynton Marsalis — will present “Songs We Love” as an exploration of the first 50 years of jazz song.

The season will be rounded out in April with award-winning tap dance company Michelle Dorrance Dance Company, GSU School of Music Opera Theater’s presentation of the opera “Our Town,” and Jeff “Tain” Watts with the GSU Jazz Band.

“You’ve got the intro with the verbal power and spirit all the way to the power and spirit of the next generation with the GSU Jazz Band,” Foster said.

Subscriptions for the 2022-2023 season are now available, and single tickets will go on sale Aug. 24. The Rialto will continue its “Feed Your Senses” lunchtime performing arts series every third Wednesday at noon.

“Traces: A Speech to African Nations,” 7 p.m. Sept. 15, $25

Jane Monheit, 8 p.m. Oct. 1, $46-$81

Nobuntu, 8 p.m. Oct. 15, $34-$68

Arturo Sandoval, 8 p.m. Nov. 12, $59-$120

25th Annual Gala Holiday Concert, 3 p.m. Dec. 4, $17-$36

Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr., 8 p.m. Jan. 21, $59-$120

Martha Graham Dance Company, 3 p.m. Feb. 5, $46-$81

Mavis Staples with opening act Lamont Landers Band, 8 p.m. Feb. 11, $59-$120

Johnny Mercer Tribute featuring Joe Gransden with the GSU Jazz Band, 8 p.m. March 4, $24-$52

Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents “Songs We Love,” 8 p.m. March 18, $46-$81

Dorrance Dance Company, 8 p.m. April 1, $46-$81

“Our Town” the Opera, 8 p.m. April 15 and 3 p.m. April 16, $15

Jeff “Tain” Watts with the Georgia State University Jazz Band, 8 p.m. April 21, $24-$52