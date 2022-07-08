Review: Village Theatre’s ‘Medieval ER’ improv finds bright humor in Dark Ages

It was an eccentric crew to be sure, but one that played off one another well, finding the kind of well-worn rapport that most ensemble casts achieve after many more performances.

The humor was bawdy, morbid and largely unprintable, spawning laughs that came fast and furious. The confluence of the modern hospital drama and the misbegotten medical practices of centuries past were comedy gold.

The individual sketches played into one another to create an ongoing and evolving narrative with several well-realized subplots: Archibald patiently showed Jack the ropes of knightly duty, Alice failed to comprehend the differences in the intimate anatomy of men and women, Hawthorne convinced Ashley to seek spiritual enlightenment through a life of sexual debauchery, and a beleaguered patient wasted away from Swimming Adam’s Apple Disease. There were several other threads that stitched together to create the kind of intricately realized narrative structure normally associated with “Seinfeld” or classic episodes of “The Simpsons.”

“Everything is improv,” “Medieval ER” creator Jenny Holden affirmed after the show. “People think that they need to be funny. Actually, improv works when you aren’t trying to be funny, you’re just saying the next true thing. And when you invest in your partner in your scenes you’re going to get so much more back than you would [playing to the jokes].”

Reflecting on the show’s developmental process and Holden’s commitment to crafting a fully realized world for the characters to inhabit, Drew Turner, who plays Archibald, noted that she had done a lot of academic research into the period.

Holden spent the show’s initial rehearsals educating the cast on medical practices and diseases of the Dark Ages, enhancing the players’ understanding of the grim period. Interest spread through the ensemble like, well, a disease. “I think everyone in the cast got bitten by the bug and did a lot of independent research,” Turner added.

It was clear that they all are well bitten by the bug of improv, as well. Common sketch comedy influences among the actors I met included “Kids in the Hall,” “Saturday Night Live” and, above all, the cult classic “Mr. Show.” Not to compare “Medieval ER” to those, but the show does provoke laughs that would transfer if taped for a wider audience.

In a time when laughter is just what the doctor ordered, “Medieval ER” more than fills the prescription.

