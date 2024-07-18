Review: ‘This Is Not a Cult’ gives audience big role in staged storytelling

“This Is Not a Cult” is designed in the style of a wellness seminar led by five similarly clad members of a mysterious group. You are invited to participate and share aspects of yourself. Through multiple choices and open suggestions from the audience, the details surrounding the history and focus of the group you’re visiting are decided, Mad Libs-style. And the results can be pretty random.

During the July 13 performance attended for review, the audience was at a meeting of the “Divorced Dads Collective,” founded after the first members gathered at Woodstock ‘99 to share a philosophy of tenets including “good gut health and the beauty of rewound video cassettes.”

At the center of the outlined narrative were the characters Daniel Lightfoot, a local leader played by Andy Van Deventer, and a recruit named Daisy, played by Reese Garcia. Daniel is stressed because the Great Leader is coming to visit the group for the first time ever. Because Daisy is determined to be of a contrary mindset, she is browbeaten by Daniel and tempted to mutiny.

The other members, played by Eric Studer, Caitlin King and Bijou Ede, are caught up in the conflict while trying to prepare for the Great Leader’s arrival.

The performers remain very committed to the endeavor, particularly as it turns more ridiculous and intense.

Along the way, audience members pick sides and are frequently pitted against each other. The level of participation is, for the most part, up to the audience. In a way, “Cult” had the energy of a good, puzzling escape room and a very funny improv show. The discussion about indoctrination and toxic communities that occurred during its 90 minutes was compelling.

Atlanta audiences will likely appreciate the newness of this approach to staged storytelling. The silly fun of it is peppered with details from real-life cult practices, just to show how easy it is to end up under the influence of persuasive leaders.

Codirected by Van Deventer and King, who serves as executive director of Onward Theatre, the show makes the most of its micro budget, using little plastic knickknacks and shiny baubles to reward the audience for participating. Video clips and a slideshow program feature heavily in the production, and most technical details are handled by cast members.

Van Deventer told ArtsATL that the outlined plot and audience participation elements of “This Is Not a Cult” were developed over six months.

“We weren’t sure how it was going to play without an audience,” he said. “We did two test shows, and the first time the audience was very gung-ho for my side of things. The second preview show it was the opposite. The audience was a little quieter, not sure what to say. Then, they got very into my opponent’s side of things, which caused a very different ending.”

The minimalist design of the show, though dictated by budget, is justified within the story presented to the audience.

“We’re calling it immersive,” he said. “We expect people to join us and be in the world with us. We’re just this regional little cult that’s rented this space for a seminar.”

Though there are New Age overtones, the show does not mock religion overtly. Instead, it’s mostly silly fun.

“If you’ve been a part of a toxic community or are worried that you are part of one, this show is a fun way to play around with and get the tools to navigate your way out of it,” Van Deventer said. “Or you can get some laughter out of a potentially bad time in your life.”

THEATER REVIEW

“This Is Not a Cult”

Next show is August 10 at Onward Theatre, 711 Catherine St. SW, Atlanta. $15. onwardtheatre.org

