Review: Shakespeare Tavern explores new emotional depths in ‘Hamlet’

When an actor turns in a great performance, it’s special. Ralston’s work is on another level, reliably delivering great performances every time. In fact, Ralston was slaying in the Suzi Bass Awards-nominated role of Van Helsing in “Dracula” less than two weeks ago on the same stage. Now, Ralston is a Prince of Denmark, playing up the antic craziness of the character over his sorrow, reticence and uncertainty. There are notes of romanticism, even joy, that the performer finds in Hamlet’s schemes. It’s a very interesting and different interpretation, and it works remarkably well.

In the play, the prince bemoans the quick marriage of his mother, Queen Gertrude (Kelly Criss) to his Uncle Claudius (O’Neil Delapenha) so soon after his father’s death. When his friend, Horatio (Adam King), informs him the King’s Ghost (Delapenha) walks the grounds of the castle at night, Hamlet confronts the spirit, who declares that Claudius murdered him for the crown. He charges Hamlet to avenge him.

Not quite trusting the Ghost, Hamlet decides to feign madness to rattle everyone in the kingdom and discover the truth. This means he must alienate his girlfriend, Ophelia (Gabi Anderson), vex her father, Polonius (David Rucker III), antagonize his uncle and worry his mother with all sorts of chaotic behavior. Of course, as the situation worsens and the bodies pile up, the madness becomes less an act than a response to the insane circumstances.

The script contains layers upon layers of meaning, of course, and there’s much depth to uncover in any interpretation. This work has inspired everything from “Fat Ham” to “The Lion King.” New audiences to the material will enjoy this take on the story, told with relish by a skilled troupe. All that death has not been done to death.

In the dual role, Delapenha is fantastic. His Ghost is bold, powerful and even terrifying at one moment. Lit in spotlight by Greg Hanthorn Jr., while in an armor that glows silver (designed by Anne Carole Butler and Clint Horne), Delapenha speaks in a booming voice full of anger and pain that rattles the theater. His Claudius aims to have a lighter, more jovial mood, like a man celebrating a victory lap — but full of secrets. Delapenha regularly does excellent work, and this performance is a standout.

Criss is very good as Gertrude, a character who spends most of the play as an unknown factor. Is she complicit or corrupt regarding the death of her first husband? Is she good and loving or fickle and cruel? Criss makes clear choices, giving Gertrude an archness, a warmth and an occasional defiance.

Rucker is funny as blustering Polonius, and Anderson’s Ophelia is heartbreaking and beautiful, particularly during her closing scenes.

Atlanta audiences should go see “Hamlet.” It would be its own tragedy to miss Ralston’s take on the melancholy Dane.

THEATER REVIEW

“Hamlet”

Through Dec. 1 at Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays. (No performances on Nov. 21 and 28.) 499 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-874-5299, shakespearetavern.com.

Benjamin Carr is an ArtsATL editor-at-large who has contributed to the publication since 2019 and is a member of the American Theatre Critics Association, the Dramatists Guild, the Atlanta Press Club and the Horror Writers Association. His writing has been featured in podcasts for iHeartMedia, onstage as part of the Samuel French Off-Off Broadway Short Play Festival and online in the Guardian. His debut novel, “Impacted,” was published by the Story Plant.

