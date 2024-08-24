Review: ‘The Rock & the Hard Place’ a harrowing look at race and justice system

Meanwhile, her friend, Russell (Chase Steven Anderson), is a charming nerd who makes his naive intentions known, but Elsie is forever turning down his overtures and doesn’t understand why he can’t realize the importance of trying to free a man whom she believes is innocent.

Then, a letter from an anonymous source arrives for Elsie. It is a signed deathbed confession from a man who writes, in detail, what he did while murdering the female victim. Letter in hand, Elsie barges in to see her new attorney, Jeremy (Durell Brown), who informs her that, under state law, this is inadmissible and he will not take her case. Next, Elsie shows the letter to her dad during a prison visit overseen by the yard guard (Ali Bhamani).

Alan is certain the letter will, at the very least, get him a stay of execution and eventually exonerate him. So Elsie goes to see Jeremy again. Unfortunately, this is where I must leave off — but audience members can look forward to breathtaking changes in the story and an absolutely devastating ending. To divulge the last 30 minutes of this great play would be, well, criminal.

The plight of wrongly convicted felons, especially those of color, is a never-ending story that even in 2024 shows no signs of righting itself. It’s an infuriating miscarriage of justice, and the play hits you with how this very truth is right before your eyes.

While its meaning is rich, the production itself is practically bare — scenery by Adam Pagdon consists of a few tables, chairs and one wall with two doors. The lighting by Harley Gould is effective and frequently matches the intensity of the plot, and the same can be said for projections by Victoria Nation and sound effects by Fred Philp.

Director Kyle Brumley deserves praise for moving the play through its many scenes at a breathtaking pace and never letting up on the tension until the climax. All seven actors do excellent work. There is not a false moment; the audience never catches anyone “acting.” As the obsessive daughter, Bussey gives an outstanding performance. She is a walking exposed nerve, well on her way to a breakdown and/or possible self-destruction. And she carries her role with a passion that must be seen.

McClain and Essential Theatre have set the bar to a high standard with this wonderfully directed production, with a cast that could not be better.

“The Rock & the Hard Place”

Through Sept. 1. $15-$28. 8 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. 7 Stages Black Box Theatre, 1105 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta. essentialtheatre.com

