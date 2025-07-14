Poet Andrea Gibson, candid explorer of life, death and politics, dies at 49

Andrea Gibson, a celebrated poet and performance artist who through their verse explored gender identity, politics and their battle with terminal cancer, died Monday at age 49.

Gibson's death was announced on social media by their wife, Megan Falley. Gibson and Falley are featured in the highly anticipated documentary “Come See Me in the Good Light,” a favorite at this year's Sundance Film Festival that will air this fall on Apple TV+. The film is directed by Ryan White and includes an original song written by Gibson, Sara Bareilles and Brandi Carlile.

“Andrea Gibson died in their home (in Boulder, Colorado) surrounded by their wife, Meg, four ex-girlfriends, their mother and father, dozens of friends, and their three beloved dogs,” Monday's announcement reads in part.