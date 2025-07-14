Poet Andrea Gibson, candid explorer of life, death and politics, dies at 49

Andrea Gibson, a celebrated poet and performance artist who through their verse explored gender identity, politics and their battle with terminal cancer, died Monday at age 49.
Gibson's death was announced on social media by their wife, Megan Falley. Gibson and Falley are featured in the highly anticipated documentary “Come See Me in the Good Light,” a favorite at this year's Sundance Film Festival that will air this fall on Apple TV+. The film is directed by Ryan White and includes an original song written by Gibson, Sara Bareilles and Brandi Carlile.
“Andrea Gibson died in their home (in Boulder, Colorado) surrounded by their wife, Meg, four ex-girlfriends, their mother and father, dozens of friends, and their three beloved dogs,” Monday's announcement reads in part.
Gibson was a native of Maine who moved to Colorado in the late 1990s and had served the past two years as the state's poet laureate. Their books included “You Better Be Lightning,” “Take Me With You” and Lord of the Butterflies."
“Renowned for inspiring poetry, advocacy for arts in education, and a unique ability to connect with the vast and diverse poetry lovers of Colorado, Andrea was truly one of a kind and will be deeply missed by personal friends as well as all who were touched by their poetry,” Colorado Governor Jared Polis posted on X.
