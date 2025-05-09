Review: Out Front’s world premiere gay musical ‘Trick!’ is a lighthearted joy

Like the 1999 gay cinema classic it‘s based on by screenwriter Jason Schafer — who adapted the book and lyrics here — “Trick!” is charming, sweet and romantic. And, most importantly in a bedroom farce, the show’s lead characters, Gabriel (Aavyn Lee) and Mark (Will-Franklin Eller), are written as impulsive, struggling and just lustful enough to feel like authentic young gay men committed to a hookup even when no place can be found to have it.

Gabriel, just as he was in the original film, is an aspiring writer of stage musicals who goes out in search of an inspiring experience. Mark is a personal trainer and former exotic dancer. Neither of them has an available place. Gabriel‘s roommate has custody of their studio apartment, and Mark lives with his family. And their friends and acquaintances won’t get out of their way long enough for them to get intimate.

The script treats sex as fun, matter-of-fact and human, neither shameful nor pornographic. It‘s a refreshingly adult take, as novel now as it was in 1999.

Director Paul Conroy clearly wants the show to be a lighthearted celebration of queer joy. In these times, it‘s particularly welcome.

Lee’s performance properly conveys the character’s shyness and romanticism. Eller, meanwhile, does well in the difficult role of Mark, whose intimidating good looks suggest to others that he’s without a care. Eller gives Mark a kind heart and vulnerability.

To its credit, the musical also features two showstopper roles for women, who get many of “Trick‘s!” best songs by Arthur Lafrentz Bacon. There’s Gabriel‘s hilarious bestie Kathryn (Leah Keelan), an aspiring actor with no boundaries who demands to be the center of attention in every room. And there’s Terri (Kayce Denise), Gabriel‘s musical theater mentor who’s coping with her own heartbreak.

The songs in “Trick!” are very strong material, particularly in the first act, with Lee’s performance of “Love Song for My Future Boyfriend” being particularly touching.

But Denise’s absolutely stunning delivery of a masterpiece ballad called “Cash-Only Sing-Along Piano Bar,” detailing the rise and fall of her relationship and the need for safe spaces for queer people, stirred a standing ovation in the middle of the opening performance. Seriously, this song is worth the ticket price all by itself.

Denise, who previously played Effie in “Dreamgirls” at Atlanta Lyric Theatre and the title role in “Caroline, or Change” at Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, among other highlights, has an unmatched voice. This song’s story gives her the chance, while sitting in a chair on a bare stage, to take the audience on an entire emotional journey in five minutes.

The second act has a lot of fun songs, too, particularly “Up With Love” by Atlanta drag performer Tugboat the Queen. But most of the narrative beats have been played by then. Much of the second act‘s moments feel like filler.

Notably, a lot of the music in “Trick!” is performed by a live band led by music designer Alli Reinhardt, an excellent touch. The scenic design from John Atwell has one major set piece — the confined box of an apartment. Out Front makes the most of its resources, and the show works.

It‘s a delight to have good musicals like this one (and “Hot Jambalaya” at Dad’s Garage) originate in Atlanta. “Trick!” is very satisfying.

THEATER REVIEW

“Trick! The Musical”

Through May 17 at Out Front Theatre. Tickets start at $40, $35 students and seniors. 999 Brady Ave NW, Atlanta. outfronttheatre.com

Benjamin Carr is an ArtsATL editor-at-large who has contributed to the publication since 2019 and is a member of the American Theatre Critics Association, Dramatists Guild, Atlanta Press Club and the Horror Writers Association. His writing has been featured in podcasts for iHeartMedia, onstage as part of the Samuel French Off-Off Broadway Short Play Festival and online in the Guardian. His debut novel, “Impacted,” was published by the Story Plant.

