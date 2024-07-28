Review: Missy Elliott takes fans on a cosmic journey during Atlanta stop

The night kicked off with Timbaland, Elliott’s friend and longtime collaborator. He sifted through the hits he produced for others like Justin Timberlake’s “Cry Me a River” and Aaliyah’s “Are You That Somebody?” His performance likely would’ve made more sense as a simple DJ set, but he’s made enough classics to get the party started. Busta Rhymes, the second opener of the night, kept the crowd energized with his growls and playful demeanor. He and his legendary hypeman Spliff Star riled up the audience with songs like “Ante Up” and “Pass the Courvoisier.”

Ciara, the concert’s final opener, captivated the crowd with her sultry dance moves and signature soprano that made Saturday night feel like 2004 all over again. The Decatur native sang her cult classics “Goodies,” “Promise,” “Ride” and more. At the end of her set, Atlanta producer Jazze Pha presented her with a plaque commemorating the 20th anniversary of her debut album “Goodies.” The album dropped Sept. 28, 2004, and is four times platinum.

Credit: Michael Drummond Credit: Michael Drummond

By the time Elliott graced the stage at 10:18, she invited the audience into her intergalactic universe. Her opening screen displayed images of iconic moments throughout her career, like her memorable outfits from the videos for “Sock It 2 Me” and “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly).” Elliott made her grand entrance on a spaceship backed by more than a dozen dancers. Wearing a bedazzled orange-and-white tracksuit, she performed up-tempo songs like “Throw It Back” and “Cool Off.”

For an hour, Elliott stunned the crowd with her futuristic flair. The rap legend’s knack for creativity bled into her larger-than-life stage design. She became a rain drop that approaches the stage in one moment then danced on medicine balls and traveled throughout the venue via a high platform in the next. Watching her performance felt like you were visiting a circus. It was a very fast-paced fantasia of music and dance that never ceased to bring the energy. There were rainforests, “The Wizard of Oz” references, fire emitting through the stage and graffiti-adorned outfits. There was even in DJ set in the middle of the show that paid homage to all the R&B classics Elliott wrote and produced for others like Keyshia Cole’s “Let It Go,” Jazmine Sullivan’s “Circles” and Fantasia’s “Free Yourself.”

Credit: Derek Blanks Credit: Derek Blanks

By the time she got to the “Get Ur Freak On” part of the night, the crowd matched her elation by screaming each lyric. She gave the audience a doo-wop girl group moment for “Pussycat” and delivered a dance-tastic apocalyptic performance of “Pass That Dutch.”

With “Work It,” one her best hits, Elliott circled the venue and greeted the fans who’ve supported her for the past 27 years. She often basked in the crowd’s praises as if she wanted to savor every moment. To close the show, Elliott performed songs with her openers, ending the night with her and Ciara’s 2005 single “Lose Control.” Saturday night’s concert felt less like Elliott’s debut tour and more like a celebration of an icon whose influence and musical ingenuity has spanned genres and generations.

As the show ended, I was reminded of just how abundantly diverse Elliott’s catalog is. She’s influenced so many sectors of the arts (whether it’s dancing, singing, fashion) that redefined what a rap artist could do. And she proved it ever since the release of her debut solo album in 1997.

Indeed, Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott has always been ahead of her time and uniquely ‘out of this world.’

Day 2 of her stop at State Farm Arena kicks off tonight at 7 p.m.