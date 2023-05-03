George Michael, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Kate Bush in 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Rage Against the Machine was probably the most rock of the seven inductees and they had been nominated five times already. Rock/pop singer Sheryl Crow in her first year as a nominee and R&B legends the Spinners on its four try as a nominee also made the cut.

And Kate Bush, the artsy experimental British pop star, got in in her fourth year as a nominee. It certainly didn’t hurt her cause that Atlanta-based Netflix show “Stranger Things” prominently used incorporated her 1985 tune “Running Up That Hill” into the show, propelling the song back onto the charts last year. It ultimately peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States and No. 1 on its global chart.