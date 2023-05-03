X

George Michael, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Kate Bush in 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Credit: AP phoot

Credit: AP phoot

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class features an array of acts often identified with other genres including George Michael, Missy Elliott and Willie Nelson.

Rage Against the Machine was probably the most rock of the seven inductees and they had been nominated five times already. Rock/pop singer Sheryl Crow in her first year as a nominee and R&B legends the Spinners on its four try as a nominee also made the cut.

And Kate Bush, the artsy experimental British pop star, got in in her fourth year as a nominee. It certainly didn’t hurt her cause that Atlanta-based Netflix show “Stranger Things” prominently used incorporated her 1985 tune “Running Up That Hill” into the show, propelling the song back onto the charts last year. It ultimately peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States and No. 1 on its global chart.

This was country star Nelson’s first year as a nominee though he has been eligible for decades and recently turned 90. (An artist needs to have released their first commercial album 25 years ago.)

Missy Elliott, a trailblazing female hip-hop icon going back to the 1990s, was also a newcomer to the nominees list, as was the late George Michael, who started with the bubblegum pop of Wham! before graduating to more substantial solo work.

Those who were nominated but didn’t get in were Cyndi Lauper, New Order/Joy Division, Warren Zevon, the White Stripes, Soundgarden, a Tribe Called Quest and Iron Maiden.

The Hall has greatly expanded its voting pool and has made a more concerted effort to diversify its nominations and inductions in recent years, expanding well beyond what is purely defined as rock.

In other categories, The Musical Excellence Award was bestowed to multiple nominee and R&B great Chaka Khan, Lynyrd Skynyrd manager and producer Al Kooper and part-time Atlantan Elton John’s long-time songwriting collaborator Bernie Taupin. The Musical Influence Award was given to DJ Kool Herc, a Jamaican American DJ who was instrumental in the development of hip-hop music in the 1970s and Link Wray, considered a groundbreaking guitarist in the 1950s.

The late “Soul Train” host Don Cornelius will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The ceremony will be held on Friday, Nov. 3, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy Roman United, Yamasaki and Bad Consult

Clayton County, developer go separate ways on business incubator project3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Kemp to sign bill to give insurance chief more review of auto rates
3h ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

TORPY: Embattled former councilman gets 2nd chance at public life
4h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

A young doctor died in a Cobb crash. The driver’s plea deal? 1 year in prison
19h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

A young doctor died in a Cobb crash. The driver’s plea deal? 1 year in prison
19h ago

Credit: Jane Barlow/PA via AP

The Jolt: Georgia megadonor tells Trump attorney election was clean
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jennifer Freed (Crush Malibu )

INTERVIEW: Seal will try to replicate his first two albums live on tour
20h ago
New ‘The Little Mermaid’ immersive experience coming to Dunwoody June 3
Taye Diggs starring in new BET+ series ‘Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy’
Featured

Credit: pavlofox - stock.adobe.com

Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: surgeon general
18h ago
When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top